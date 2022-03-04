Dansville's Hart wraps up stellar wrestling career at state tournament

Staff reports

ALBANY — Dansville senior Gavin Hart represented the Mustangs well at the state wrestling tournament in Albany over the weekend.

Hart began the tournament strong last Friday by winning a 6-2 decision, before losing the next match. Hart then went on to win a 6-2 decision as well as a 7-4 decision, securing him a spot in Saturday's show.

Hart needed one more win to guarantee a spot on the podium. He wrestled hard but lost his final match on Saturday, coming up one win short of placing in the State tournament. Hart finished the tournament with three wins and two losses.

Hart wrapped up a stellar career in a Mustang uniform that included over 100 wins.

"Gavin will surely be missed by all as a captain, wrestler, teammate and friend. What a great career!" said Dansville coach Justin Walker, who accompanied Hart on his trip to the state tournament in Albany along with Coach Coburn.

Hart will continue his wrestling career in the fall, wrestling at Alfred State.