Dansville's Hart wins Section V wrestling title, named MOW

Staff reports

WAYNE — The Dansville Mustang wrestlers hit the road to Wayne on Saturday to compete at the Section V Tournament.

It was an exciting day for the Mustangs all around — one that saw the team bring some championship hardware back to Dansville.

Gavin Hart, fresh off capturing his 100th career win, led the way for the Mustangs with a Section V championship and the honor of being named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the end of the tournament.

"Gavin Hart had what was most likely his best day ever of wrestling," said coach Justin Walker.

Hart walked into the tournament ranked fourth. His first win was by pin, moving him to wrestle the No. 1 ranked Section V wrestler in the 160 pound bracket. This match was a gritty fight that saw Hart take a huge upset, winning a 3-2 decision to move on to the finals.

With a title on the line, Hart avenged two previous losses to a tough competitor, pinning his opponent and becoming the 2022 Section V 160 pound champion.

Hart also was selected as the Most Outstanding Wrestler, which is voted on by all coaches and awarded to the best of the best.

Hart had help from several other strong performances by his Dansville teammates. Evan Pruonto wrestled hard all day, winning a major decision to place sixth and qualify for the Section V qualifier tournament this coming weekend.

Brycen Lemmon finished the day with two wins, missing the podium by only one win. Ryan Burley wrestled a hard bracket and also missed the podium by just one win. Jacob Allen finished the day with one pin, missing the podium by one win as well. Elijah Bender had an amazing day with two pins in a stacked weight class, missing the podium by one win.

"Congrats to all and wish the fellas some luck as they travel to Brockport to compete this weekend in the State qualifier as they try to qualify for the state tournament," said Walker. "Keep an eye out for this young team in the coming years, there's something special brewing in the Dansville Mustang wrestling program!"