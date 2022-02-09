Dansville continues strong indoor campaign at Houghton College

Staff reports

HOUGHTON — The Dansville Indoor Track & Field team posted a strong showing Saturday, Feb. 5 at Houghton College.

The 4x800 relay of Brianne Hurlburt, Summer Foster, Riley Nagle and Maggie Bacon finished first, backing up their No. 1 ranking in Class A3. They took 26 seconds off their time.

Maggie Bacon set a new personal record in the 3000m by six seconds. She finished first with a time of 11:43.

Sofia Rodriguez had a new PR in the 1000m, taking 13 seconds off her time.

Anna Shafer PR'd in the 55 m hurdles and Colin Draper PR'd did the same in the pole vault.

Dennis Hanks PR'd took one second off his time in the 300m.

DeShawn Owens had personal bests in all three of his events — the long jump, 300m and 55 m.

Owens broke Tyler Manley's 16-year-old school record in the 300 m after running a 37.91.

The Mustangs have their last regular season meet Saturday, Feb. 12 at Houghton.