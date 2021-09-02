Dansville Youth Football back with a vengeance and a pair of wins

By Frank Williams

The Express

One of the many, many things that we greatly missed during the initial onset of COVID was youth football!

However, I was pleasantly surprised on Saturday (Aug. 28) when Dansville Juniors coach Ron Cartwright reassured me that this program is alive and well. I'd say "very well" according to the news he relayed to me with regards to the Junior Mustangs coming out of the "Dog House" in Livonia with a convincing 31-0 victory!

That was only one of the amazing game notes. The other was that coach Cartwright commented, "We scored early and often, and everybody got involved. It was a total team effort on both sides of the ball. Believe it or not, we did it all only running 9 offensive plays!"

I must say, that is quite astounding indeed!

Camdyn Struble had 78 yards rushing with a 70 yard TD run, plus 8 tackles. Jayce Peaty had 57 yards total with a 2 yard TD run, plus 3 tackles. Gavin Schledorn had a 30 yard TD run, 3 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. Kyle Losey added a 40 yard TD run with 3 tackles.

Paxon Berry had a 55 yard punt return TD with 13 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. Elijah Quick had 5 tackles and 1 forced fumble. Easton Cartwright and Robert Rahn had 4 tackles. Skyler Chavez had 2 tackles with 1 forced fumble. Carter Coburn added a PAT run conversion with 2 tackles and 1 QB sack.

Hunter Kendall had 2 tackles. Noah Cava, Tyler Cole, Jacob Forrester, Chase Houghtaling, Miles Ketchum, Gavin Knapp and Ethan Whitmeyer all had 1 tackle.

Labor Day Weekend will be a bye weekend, but when the season resumes the following weekend, the Route 36 rivalry resumes with Hornell. Coach Cartwright summed up his feelings which echoes that of his assistant coaches and players when he exclaimed "Man, does it feel good to be back!"

Dansville Seniors sink Livonia in CYFL opener

Not only did the Dansville "Juniors" pick up a win in Livonia at the "Dog House" on Saturday night (Aug. 29), the "Senior" Mustangs under the coaching of Rob Mosko also emerged victorious in what would result in a "double downing of the 'Dogs" as the red & black came home on the top side of a 31-6 score in the 2021 season's opener.

Coach Mosko was impressed with the performance of his youngsters and totaled up the game stats as "everybody played a big part in this victory," he noted.

Alex Madison had 86 yards rushing and 2 TDs, 1 reception for a TD and 3 tackles. Tyler Caldwell had 91 yards rushing with 1 TD and 1 pass TD, plus 2 tackles. Keegan Calvert had 5 yards rushing and 1 TD, plus 3 tackles.

Mason Forrester had 11 tackles and 1 forced fumble, plus 5 rushes for 21 yards. Karson Calvert had 5 tackles and 1 sack, plus 5 rushes for 41 yards. Conner Gardner had 7 tackles and a fumble recovery. Robbie Mosko had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Karter Palma had 8 tackles and 1 fumble recovery, plus 1 rush for 5 yards.

Carter Sylor and Chance Walker had 4 tackles. Chase Wilber also 4 tackles, plus 1 rush for 1 yard. Josh Forrester had 1 tackle and 1 fumble recovery.

Paityn Sapetko, Gavin Perry and Levi Lemmon had two tackles apiece. Tanner Mcatee, Skyler Melenbacher, Aiden Hackman, Patrick Gallagher, Kyle Fitch and Myles Cutlip each had 1 tackle.

Dansville has a "bye" week for the Labor Day Weekend before swinging back into action against Hornell in their next game.

Thunder, lightning shortens start for Wayland Seniors

Week 1 was an eventful one weatherwise as the Community Youth Football League's "Senior" league campaign kicked off on Saturday (Aug. 29).

The contest would be cut-short by mother nature's interference as the game was stopped due to thunder and lightning with Leroy leading things at the Cohocton Sports Complex by a score of 26-6.

Garrett Mehlenbacher led the offensive charge with 31 yards rushing including the maroon & gold's lone touchdown of the day. He would also record 5 tackles on the defensive side. Ethan Bauer also contributed on both sides of the ball with 19 yards rushing, 9 tackles and an assist. Matthew Harvey had 4 yards on the ground and 5 tackles. Other defensive standouts included Jacob Ladd who had 4 tackles and a pair of assists. Konnor Wheatcraft and Justin Lane Jr. each had 4 stops. Ezerik Smart made 3 tackles. John VanCuren Jr. had 2. Cole Johnson and John Drum had a tackle and an assist each. Baltazar Rodriguez had a tackle, an assist and a fumble recovery. Korbyn Wright and Micah Hayes each had 1 tackle in the game.

The Wayland "Seniors" head to York this Saturday in week 2 football action.

Wayland Juniors drop CYFL opener

The 2021 Community Youth Football League season got underway on Saturday (Aug. 29) as the Wayland "Junior" Eagles would drop their opener at home against Leroy as the Knights invaded the Sports Complex in Cohocton for a lopsided 46-6 victory to ground the maroon & gold in week 1 action.

For Wayland, Weston Mehlenbacher scored the team's lone touchdown on a 68 yard run in the 2nd half. He would be the Eagles leading ground gainer with 85 yards and also made 2 tackles. Thomas Hamilton, Reed Holbrook, Justin Sahrle and Dylan Moss also carried the ball on offense.

Defensively, Justin Sahrle led the way with 5 tackles. Dominick Pifer made 2 tackles with an assist and forced a fumble. William Goodwin had a tackle and a sack, while Parkar Wheatcraft had an assist and forced a fumble.

The Wayland "Juniors" will on the road at York on Saturday in week 2 action.

Wayland Pee Wees pick up opening win

On Saturday (Aug. 29) the Wayland "Pee Wee" Football team kicked off its season, and did so in fine fashion at the Elsie Tripp Sports Complex with a convincing 24-6 win over visiting Leroy. Head Coach Ryan Aldrich was pleased with the outcome of the opener and reported some of the statistical highlights of week 1.

Sawyer Enslow paced the offense with 96 yards rushing while scoring 3 touchdowns and making 4 stops on the defensive side of things. Bradley Pifer also hit paydirt with a TD and 33 yards rushing. He led the defense with 10 tackles in the contest. Kade Johnson ran for 12 yards as he also made 5 tackles on the day. Other defensive standouts included Giovinni Lombardo and Morghan Mehlenbacher who each recorded 6 tackles. Jaxon Sherry and Cameron McCaslin had 5 stops apiece. Calogero Lombardo had 4 tackles, while Wiatt Ellis, Lucas Hagadone and Garth Gascon had 3 tackles each in the opening day victory.

Wayland hosts the Genesee Valley Bills in week 2 action.

Wayland Flag Eagles spread their wings

With the kick-off of the Community Youth Football season comes pigskin play at all levels. On Saturday (Aug. 29) the Wayland "Flag" team spread their wings for the first time in the 2021 campaign. Coach Derrick Balinsky reported he was pleased with the efforts and play of his youngsters in week 1 against Leroy at the Cohocton Sports Complex.

Wyatt Sahrle led the rushing attack with 95 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Dawson Rupert ran for 30 yards. Anthony Azzi had 12 yards gained. Jayce Briggs gained 11 yards and Cameron Ponko had 2 yards. William McIntosh and Anthony Wilson Jr. also had carries in the game.

On the defensive side Abel Brandt Klee and Wyatt Canfield each had one tackle, while Ryan Clark came up with a fumble recovery for the Golden Eagles.

Wayland will play at York on Saturday, Sept. 4 in their next outing.