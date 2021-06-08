ROUNDUP: Dansville girls score 4 event wins at LCAA D1 finals

By Frank Williams

The Express

CALEDONIA — At the end of your season is when you should be performing your best. That surely has merit as coach Eileen McMaster's Lady Mustangs made an impact at the LCAA Division I Championships at Caledonia-Mumford on Saturday.

It was a good day for the Mustangs as they harnessed four first place finishes. Maggie Bacon won individual titles in the 1500m and the 3000m. She was also part of the 4x800 relay team that took first. Brianne Hurlburt, Riley Nagle, Kali Meyer and Bacon set a new PR time of 11:10. Summer Foster was the other top-spot champ in the 2000m Steeplechase with a new PR of 8:41.

Relay results: 3rd place - 4 x 100 relay team of Braelynne Potter, Kali Meyer, Nicole Acker and Madi Lee with a new PR time of 57.53; 4th place - 4 x 400 relay team of Sofia Rodriguez, Riley Nagle, Brianne Hurlburt and Madi Lee; 1st place - 4 x 800 relay team of Brianne Hurlburt, RIley Nagle, Kali Meyer and Maggie Bacon with a new PR time of 11:10

Individual results: Maggie Bacon - 1500m (1st), 3000m (1st); Summer Foster - 2000m Steeplechase (1st) with a new PR of 8:41, 1500m (2nd) 400m Hurdles (4th) 100m Hurdles (6th); Brianne Hurlburt - 800m (2nd), 400m (4th); Madi Lee - 100m (4th), 400m 6th; Kali Meyer - 800m (3rd); Evelyn Miller - Pole Vault (2nd), High Jump (6th); Sofia Rodriguez - 3000m (3rd); Gabby Telesca - Discus (3rd) with a new PR 79' 3"

Five runner-ups for Dansville boys

The Dansville boys were also in action at the Livingston County Athletic Association Division I Championships on Saturday. Coach Matt Quibell noted that his Dansville Mustang team pushed hard for five second-place finishes during the event.

Results: Deshawn Owens - 100m (3rd), 200m (2nd), 400m (2nd); Andrew Morrow - 800m (2nd), high jump (tied for 2nd), triple jump (5th); Jeff Birmingham - 400m (4th); Dawson Wadsworth - 800m (4th); Jonah Gray - high jump (tied for 2nd); Connor Knapp - pole vault (4th); Jakob Smith - 400m hurdles (6th); 4x800m relay - Dawson Wadsworth, Jeff Birmingham, Coonor Knapp, Colin Draper (2nd).

Dansville is back at Cal-Mum this Saturday for the Section V Championships.

TENNIS

Dansville 4, Pavilion 1

WAYLAND — The Dansville tennis team's regular season ended on an up note on Thursday as coach Tracy Gregorius' Mustangs pushed past Pavilion by a final score of 4-1 at Wayland-Cohocton.

The day started well for the purple & gold as Pavilion's Evan Sidhu picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Dansville's Caleb Kendall in first singles. The momentum quickly shifted as the Mustang ran away with the rest of the contests. In 2nd singles Dansville's Gavin Hart came up a winner over Nevan Good by identical 6-4 scores. The red & black took a

"W" in the 3rd singles match-up as Nathan Burley blanked Justin Savidge

6-0, 6-0.

The first doubles team duplicated that feat as Dansville's Aidan O'Connor and Zachary Heiman teamed up for a sweep of Gophers' Mark Jagodzinski and Cassandra Guile. Dansville's second doubles team of Arryl Gerber and Samantha Bishop won by forfeit to complete the conquest.

Coach Gregorius' squad finished up the regular season with a record of 4-7.

SOFTBALL

Way-Co secures Division II title

LETCHWORTH — On Wednesday afternoon Wayland-Cohocton visited Letchworth and came home with a win, a Division II title and an unbeaten record in the league.

Coach Dave Stewart's squad scored in each of the first five innings of play to secure an 11-1 win over the Indians.

In the first Kailey Johnson singled, stole second and later scored on a wild pitch. In the second Way-Co took advantage of a dropped third strike allowing Sydnee Wetherbee to reach base. Nora Schubmehl followed with single that was thrown away allowing a run to score. Laura Mansfield walked and swiped second. Hannah Fairbrother brought a run home with an infield grounder making it 3-0.

The Eagles scored three more times in the third as Brooke Lander walked, Greta Huber followed with a double. Sydnee Wetherbee singled home a run and then stole a base. A walk to Nora Schubmehl loaded the bases. That set the stage for Laura Mansfield's clutch two-run double putting Way-Co up by a half-dozen. A double-steal of second and home in the fourth by Kailey Johnson and Lilyin Mellick added to the lead.

The Golden Eagles flapped their wings once more with a four-spot in the fifth aided by walks and Letchworth fielding miscues. Hannah Fairbrother doubled a run home in that inning while Sydnee Wetherbee, Brooke Lander and Julia Zastawrny would all have RBIs to make it an 11-1 final.

Greta Huber recorded the win, tossing a three-hitter, striking out 13 and not walking anyone.

Hannah Fairbrother doubled with two RBI and a run scored. Kailey Johnson doubled and scored three runs. Brooke Lander doubled, scored and drove in a run. Greta Huber was 2-for-3 with a double. Julia Zastawrny had an RBI. Sydney Wetherbee was 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Nora Schubmehl singled and scored. Laura Mansfield was 2-for-2 with a run, a double and two RBI. Lilyin Mellick scored twice for Wayland-Cohocton (14-2).

Wayland-Cohocton 11, Geneseo 3

WAYLAND — In their final regular season game on Thursday, the Golden Eagles handed Geneseo an 11-3 setback as the slate closed successfully for the maroon & gold.

Coach Dave Stewart's team saw senior hurler Greta Huber garnish the win in the circle with seven strong innings of work, allowing just two hits, no earned runs, while striking out a dozen without a walk. Huber also went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Hannah Fairbrother went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Brooke Lander tripled, scored three runs and drove in another. Julia Zastawrny and Sydney Wetherbee both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored. Nora Schubmehl had a hit and an RBI. Laura Mansfield drive in a run, Payton Chizuk scored one and Lilyin Mellick scored twice. Kailey Johnson walked and scored.

The victory makes Wayland-Cohocton 15-2 heading into the Class B2 Section V tournament.

Dansville 20, Livonia 1

LIVONIA — The Dansville softball team ensured a finish above the .500 mark on Wednesday when they visited Livonia in a convincing 20-1 victory.

Coach Carrie Troll's team received a fine pitching performance from junior hurler Saige Friedl who turned in six strong innings of work yielding five walks and struck out 5. She was backed well offensively by her Mustang teammates.

Hannah LaPlant was 3-for-5 double, with a triple, a two-run home run and two runs scored. Sidney Stone finished 4-for-5 with two triples and three runs scored.

Sami Mackey was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Taylor Mann was a perfect 5-for-5 with three doubles and three runs scored for Dansville (7-5).

Dansville 14, Hornell 3

HORNELL — The Route 63 rivalry turned lopsided with Dansville handing host Hornell a 14-3 setback at Maple City Park.

With the win, Coach Carrie Troll's team inched above the .500 mark to 6-5 on the year.

The Mustangs offense had a lot of punch in this one as several red & black players had multiple hit games. Hurler Sami Mackey recorded the win with a complete game effort, 7 innings, 2 hits, 6 K's and 3 walks.

Mackenzie Johnson-Boser went 3-for-5 with a triple, a three-run home run and three runs scored. Sidney Stone was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Maddie Failla went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Keshequa 15, Geneseo 1

NUNDA — Kelsey Davis was 3-for-4 with a run scored in Keshequa's 15-1 win over Geneseo on Friday.

Aurora Sabins pitched five innings in the win, with six strikeouts and allowing two hits. Libby Benner pitched two innings, getting two strikeouts and allowing one hit. Mackenzie Gillen was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, while Heather Moriarty was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Keshequa 13, Warsaw 4

NUNDA — Aurora Sabins was 4-for-4 with three doubles and struck out nine in Keshequa's 13-14 win over Warsaw Friday.

Alex Hugi was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Julia Wilkins was 3-for-4 with one run scored. Kelsey Davis went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Keshequa finishes the regular season at 15-2.

Keshequa 6, York 1

NUNDA — Keshequa improved to 13-2 Wednesday with a 6-1 win over York.

Aurora Sabins was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one run while getting seven strikeouts. Kelsey Davis was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Heather Moriarty was 1-for-2 with a double, sacrifice and a run scored. Mackenzie Gillen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Catrina Pierce was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Keshequa 14, Cal-Mum 4

NUNDA — Julia Wilkins went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Keshequa's 14-4 win over Caledonia-Mumford Tuesday.

Cheyenne Cotton finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Aurora Sabins got the win pitching, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out two for Keshequa (12-2).

BASEBALL

Wayland-Cohocton 8, Letchworth 1

WAYLAND — In Wednesday's "Senior Day" baseball game, Wayland-Cohocton pecked away single runs in each of the first two innings against visiting Letchworth. Few managers are comfortable with that edge in the high school ranks, and that includes Golden Eagles skipper Steve Wager. After the Indians got one back in the third, the maroon & gold erupted for fie runs in the fourth frame which set the stage for an 8-1 win at "the Nest."

Coach Wager noted, "We didn't play our best baseball today, especially on the defensive side, but we managed to take advantage of what Letchworth gave us. We had some good pitching from the Gammell guys and had some timely hits as well. I like our chances of hosting a quarter-final sectional game as we're currently tied for that fourth spot."

Wayland-Cohocton (8-5) avenged an earlier season loss at Letchworth. Goose Gammel picked up the win on the mound working 5.2 innings, giving up just two hits, no earned runs, while striking out four and walking 4. Cousin Kyle Gammell came in to baffle the red & white with his dancing knuckle ball. He pitched the final 1.1 innings of shutout baseball. He gave up one hit, struck out two without walking anybody.

For the Eagles offense, "Goose" Gammell was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and a pair of runs batted in. Markus Brehm was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice, two RBI, scored a run and stole a base. Dave Semmell had a double and scored a run. Nate Smalt was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Trevor Obrochta was 1-for-2 with an RBI and stole a base. Brogan Cotter also scored a run and swiped two bases and Colin Mehlenbacher had a hit, drove in a run and scored one in the victory.

Way-Co honored seniors Nate Smalt, David Semmell, Tyler Perkowski, Caleb Hanggi, Jack Mulford, Mayson Willis and Trevor Obrochta.

Keshequa 8, Warsaw 3

NUNDA — Keshequa finished the regular season 14-1 and LCAA Division III co-champs with York after an 8-3 win over Warsaw Friday. The Indians earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1 bracket.

Kellen Wood went five strong innings, striking out four, walking two, allowing six hits and only one earned run. Brother Aidan Wood came in and closed the game, striking out five of eight batters faced while allowing just one hit.

Jordon Luther went 1-for-3 and scored twice. Aidan Wood was 2-for-4, scored once and had an RBI. Trey Learn was 2-for-2, scored once and had two RBI.

Keshequa 14, Cal-Mum 3

NUNDA — Keshequa exploded for eight runs in the second inning, improving to 13-0 with a 14-3 win over Cal-Mum Tuesday to wrap up at least a share of the division title and the No. 1 seed in Class D1 for the sectional tournament.

Nathan Thayer got the start and the win, going three innings on 38 pitches while striking out two and giving up just one earned run. Thayer also went 1-for-2 with a run scored to help his own cause. Kellen Wood came on in relief, throwing two innings on 33 pitches with three Ks and two walks.

Aidan Wood went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring three times. Adam Hunt went 2-for-3, scored three runs and had two RBI. Trey Learn also finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Tyler Mallaber went 1-for-1 with a run scored and drove in three runs. Jordon Luther finished 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI.