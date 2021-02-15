Kreiley wins Class C Section V title for Dansville

Staff reports

WEBSTER — Dansville led all local finishers at the Section V, Class C swimming championships, placing fourth in the final standings.

Livonia won the title, followed by Avon and Haverling. Wayland-Cohocton was seventh with Wellsville eighth and Hornell 12th.

Zack Kreiley powered the Mustangs with a victory in the 500 freestyle (5:02.12). Kreiley was also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.7).

"Dansville swam great, all swimming to a seasonal or personal best," said Mustangs coach Chris Everett. "Zack Kreiley not only came home with a personal best in the 100 Breaststroke, but also the 500 Freestyle which earned him a first place finish and a sectional patch!"

Kreiley was previously crowned the LCAA league champion in both the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle.

Dansville’s 200 medley relay (Greg Young, Zack Kreiley, Timothy O’Toole, Jeffrey Birmingham) was third at the Section V meet. O’Toole was fifth in the 500 freestyle.

Young finished fifth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Robert Balconi placed fifth in the diving portion of the meet. The Dansville 400 free relay squad finished fifth.

Tyler Jordan led Wayland-Cohocton with a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (2:11.01). Jordan also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly.

Wayland-Cohocton’s 200 freestyle relay squad (Trevor Donlon, Titan Rocha, Preston Price, Tyler Jordan) finished second in 1:39.81. Rocha was fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The 400 freestyle relay squad finished sixth.

Joseph Mariotti led the Wellsville Lions with a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:02.29). Ben Jordan was seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Wellsville’s 200 freestyle relay was fourth, while the 200 medley relay was fifth.

Hornell’s 200 medley relay was sixth. Marek Kaszynski had the top individual finish in eighth in the 100 backstroke.