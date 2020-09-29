Livingston County Board of Elections reminds residents of voting options for General Election

Staff reports

GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Elections would like to remind residents of voting options as Election Day on Nov. 3 draws near.



Absentee Ballot

You can now apply for an absentee ballot under "temporary illness" if you wish to avoid voting in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic or due to risk of illness to yourself or others. You must select the temporary illness portion of the absentee ballot application. Applications can be found at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/123/Board-of-Elections and can be either completed online or downloaded and mailed to the Board of Elections.

Livingston County voters wishing to drop off completed absentee ballots can do so at the Livingston County Board of Elections, Monday – Friday, 8AM – 4PM. Extended hours will be available during early voting and on Election Day.

If you need assistance in marking your absentee ballot, you may call the Livingston County Board of Elections at 585-243-7090 and make an appointment to utilize a ballot marking device.

During early voting, there will be a staff member monitoring the corridor for voters dropping off ballots only. The ballot will be taken from the voter, time-stamped, and secured.

On Election Day, you can drop off your ballot at a poll site. An inspector at the entrance of the poll site will take the voted ballot and secure it in a ballot bag labeled for that purpose thus avoiding any delay to the voter.

Early Voting

Voters may choose to vote early and in-person for the 2020 General Election. The early voting poll site is located at the Livingston County Board of Elections, 6 Court Street, Room 104, Geneseo, NY 14454. Early voting dates and hours are as follows:

Saturday, October 24 – 9AM to 2PM

Sunday, October 25 – 9AM to 2PM

Monday, October 26 – 8AM to 8PM

Tuesday, October 27 – 8AM to 4PM

Wednesday, October 28 – 8AM to 8PM

Thursday, October 29 – 8AM to 4PM

Friday, October 30 – 8AM to 4PM

Saturday, October 31 – 9AM to 2PM

Sunday, November 1 – 9AM to 2PM





Polling Sites

You can vote in person at your designated polling site on Election Day. Click here to view an interactive polling site locator for Livingston County residents.

A list of sample ballots for the General Election by town can be found at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/123/Board-of-Elections. Please be reminded that you cannot change your vote once it is cast. Be sure to verify your choices before you submit your ballot.

For more information on voting in the General Election, call the Livingston County Board of Elections at 585-243-7090.