Wayland Legion plans Halloween, Veterans Day events

By Jasmine Willis

The Express

WAYLAND — The Wayland American Legion is bringing the community together during these challenging times.

Children look forward to this time of year. Picking out their favorite costumes. Taking their bags out to get tons of candy. It is part of the fun of being young.

Kevin Mark, Wayland American Legion post commander, wanted to do something nice for the children.

“We wanted them to be able to go out and enjoy Halloween this year despite COVID-19. We will have lots of candy to pass out. We will have coloring books for them to do too,” he said.

The event is scheduled on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion. Be sure to practice social distance and wear a mask.

Mark said too much has been taken away from the community since the pandemic started. The Legion is doing what it can to keep the community spirits alive.

This will be their first Halloween event at the Legion. They had a very successful farmers market at the Legion during the pandemic as well. This lifted the community up and made it so local small businesses could generate revenue.

The Veteran’s Day Appreciation Dinner will also continue.

“We will be doing things a little different for Veteran’s Day Appreciation Dinner too this year. We will be doing dinners as takeout only. You have a choice of Prime Rib or Smoked Turkey. You can’t have both. If you are a non-member of the Wayland American Legion it will cost $12. There are presale tickets at the legion for the dinner. Pick up is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14,” he said. “The meals also come with smashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, shrimp cocktails, and dessert.”

Wayland American Legion members will get a free dinner. Mark said in the past everyone got it free if they were a veteran. Due to the harsh conditions of COVID-19 the Legion can’t afford to do that this year.

The Veteran’s Day Parade will be normal this year. It will be on North Main Street at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Anyone is welcome to come out and honor our veterans for their service that day.

Mark said during all of the Legion programs to practice social distancing and wear masks.