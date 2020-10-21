Dansville Halloween parade off, trick or treating still on

By Jeff Miller

The Express

DANSVILLE — During its monthly department head meeting on Oct. 14, the Dansville Village Board decided to cancel its annual Halloween parade due to COVID-19.

However, trick-or-treating is still on.

Mayor Peter Vogt said that the Village was not about to cancel a holiday, but leave trick-or-treating up to the discretion of parents and homeowners who want to still celebrate the holiday.

“The consensus was that there has to be something out there for the kids to do, and locking them up and throwing away the key isn’t the answer,” he said.

Regarding the annual parade that kicks off trick-or-treating, Vogt said, “When you have 100 to 200 people, if not more, it is important to consider the safety of all who are involved.”

Vogt added that there have been some upticks in cases in nearby areas recently, though none in Dansville that he was aware of at the time of this interview. But just to be on the safe side, he said the Village is not sponsoring any mass events.

The annual parade has been a tradition in Dansville for decades. It usually starts with a crowd of trick-or-treaters in front of the Town Hall who are led North on Main Street by the Dansville Marching Mustangs. There’s a brief stop in front of Star Theatre where the King and Queen Poag are crowned. The King and Queen are then followed by their minion trick-or-treaters to Ossian Street, where the youngsters are then dispersed to gather their goodies throughout the village.

Trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.