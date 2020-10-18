Lyness named Livingston County Outstanding 4-H Member

Staff reports

Ben Lyness has been named Livingston County Outstanding 4-H Member for 2020. This is the highest award given for 4-H achievement and overall involvement in the Livingston County 4-H Program.

Ben has been involved in the 4-H Program since he was 5 years old. During his 4-H career, he has been active in several project areas and participated in a number of county events - including Public Presentations, Produced in New York, and the Fair.

Over time, Ben’s interests focused more and more on animal science - particularly the swine industry. In fact, his last several Public Presentations have focused on swine-related topics. On any given summer you can find him in the animal barns at the fairgrounds (both county and state), caring for and showing his animals, and sharing this love by mentoring other members of the 4-H program.

Ben continues to use the skills he has learned in 4-H and apply them to other aspects of his life. He recently interviewed to attend Rochester Arc & Flame. During the interview, he used his public speaking skills to answer questions in a logical and fluent manner. The hard work and responsibility he developed while in 4-H were on full display during the interview and he was accepted into the program. Ben’s interviewer complimented these skills and acknowledged that he is a well-rounded individual.

Youth Development Team Leader Mark Wittmeyer said, “I have watched Ben grow from a quiet and shy 5 year-old 4-H Cloverbud into a very competent young adult 4-H member who has served as a volunteer, mentor, resource and leader for numerous younger 4-H members and their families. Ben truly exemplifies what an Outstanding 4-H Member should be and is very well-deserving of this honor.”

To learn more about the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752.