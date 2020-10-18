Livingston County: Please wear a mask

Staff reports

MOUNT MORRIS — As we enter into cold and flu season and begin to plan for the holidays, the Livingston County Department of Health would like to remind residents to stay diligent and disciplined.

It is still recommended that everyone over the age of two, unless you have a medical condition, cover your nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face covering when in public spaces and when you are not able to maintain a distance of six feet from others.

Each and every resident is encouraged to continue the fight against spreading COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet," said the county in a press release. "We continue to receive notice of positive cases, and our numbers have slowly increased over the last few weeks. The increase was expected as part of reopening businesses and schools, but as a whole, the County numbers remain low because of residents following the guidance of health professionals.

"Working together is what we do best, so let’s continue in our efforts to stop the spread. It really is a small ask: please wear a mask!"

For more information, call the Livingston County Department of Health at 585-243-7299.