de Wit-Paul named Livingston County 4-H Volunteer of the Year

Alissa de Wit-Paul has been named the 2020 Livingston County 4-H Volunteer of the Year.

She has been an active volunteer and club leader with the Livingston County 4-H Program for 5 years. Members of her club consistently and actively participate in a broad range of 4-H events, activities, and program areas each year. They are encouraged to explore new interests, try something different, and pursue greater challenges. This is especially evident by her club’s partaking in new county activities as well as participating in regional and state contests and opportunities.

Alissa may quite well be 4-H’s biggest advocate and promoter. You can often find her touting the benefits of 4-H and encouraging families to enroll in the program.

Her contribution and impact to our 4-H Program does not end at being a successful 4-H club leader. She is also a key volunteer and valuable resource for numerous county programs. She has shared her knowledge, skills, and passion for public speaking by providing workshops for Public Presentations and Horse Communications. Her valuable input and advisement to the small animal program has helped it grow and flourish in recent years. She has assisted with numerous Animal Activity Nights and small animal clinics and opened up many of her club activities to others in the county. She has also fostered interest and participation in the Egg Prep & BBQ contests, as well as, many of the state animal science contests - including Horse Bowl, Hippology, Poultry Science, Avian Bowl, and Rabbit Decathlon.

4-H Youth Development Team Leader Mark Wittmeyer said, “Alissa is a nurturing club leader, a reliable volunteer and resource for many county events and activities, and one of 4-H’s biggest advocates and promotors. Our 4-H Program is truly fortunate to have her share her many skills and passions with our youth. She is well deserving of this honor and we look forward to many more years of Alissa making positive contributions to our 4-H members and program!”

To learn more about becoming a volunteer with the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact the CCE Livingston County office at 585-991-5420 or 585-335-1752.