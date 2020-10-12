Alfred University’s Fecteau elected president of Tri-County Arts Council Board of Directors

Staff reports

ALFRED — Corey Fecteau, Art Career Advisor and Service Learning Coordinator in Alfred University’s Robert R. McComsey Career Development Center, has been elected president of the Board of Directors of the Tri-County Arts Council.

The Tri-County Arts Council, based in Olean, advocates for the creation and appreciation of arts and culture in the three-county region of Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. The agency supports small arts and cultural organizations in communities in the three counties and sponsors programs and educational opportunities that promote the arts.

Fecteau earned a bachelor’s degree, fine arts, from Alfred University in 2001. In 2015, she earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and theory, also from Alfred University.