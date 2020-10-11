Livingston County Dept. of Health continues to offer COVID-19 testing

Staff reports

GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) would like to remind residents that it offers COVID-19 diagnostic testing on a limited basis. LCDOH works in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Wadsworth Center to provide this testing.

The LCDOH community-based testing site is located at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. Call 585-243-7270 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to determine if you qualify for testing and to set up an appointment. No walk-ins are allowed.

Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County’s Public Health Director, stated, “Our community-based testing site makes COVID-19 diagnostic testing more accessible to our residents. Increasing access to testing is essential to quickly identifying contacts and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

“We thank the New York State Department of Health and the team at Wadsworth for partnering with us on this much needed, vital service,” said Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.