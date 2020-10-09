Village of Dansville awarded $3.7M for water system improvements

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — The Trump Administration recently announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $30 Million in seven communities in rural New York, including the Village of Dansville.

This is part of a national announcement where USDA is investing $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across 28 states.

A Rural Development investment of $3,701,000 in loan funding will be used to improve the water system in the Village of Dansville. The project will repair the water system for 4,719 residents, providing safe potable water and eliminate the public health risks associated with the quality and quantity of ground water in the area.

“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” NY State Director for Rural Development Richard Mayfield said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Also in the region, the Town of Pavilion received $567,000 in loan funding to be used to build a new 300,000-gallon water storage tank and over one mile of water supply pipeline. The new water storage tank and pipeline will serve 2,495 people. Currently, due to the present water storage tank's deteriorated condition the town has significant water quality concerns. The current tank is located in a lower elevation so that the town does not have sufficient water pressure to fight fires in all areas. The new water tank will be located at a much higher elevation 1280 feet and will supply plenty of water pressure and good quality water.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov