'Conversations with the County' sets fall, winter schedule
GENESEO — Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle will continue his “Conversations with the County” town-hall
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Livingston County Emergency Operations Center
3360 Gypsy Lane, Mount Morris
Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
West Sparta Town Hall
8302 Kysorville-Byersville Road, Dansville
Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Conesus Town Hall
6210 South Livonia Road, Conesus
“Conversations with the County” events are intended as drop-in gatherings where residents and business owners can provide feedback on county programs and services to the County Administrator and Town Supervisors in an informal environment.
Coyle stated, “I would like to thank the residents who take the time to express their ideas and share their concerns. The feedback we gather from these events helps to shape future priorities and a collective vision for Livingston County.”
“The health and safety of our community continues to be our top priority. These events will have in place appropriate social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Coyle.
All County residents are encouraged to attend these highly-engaging events.
For more information on the “Conversations” events, call 585-243-7040 or visit the County’s website.