'Conversations with the County' sets fall, winter schedule

Staff reports

GENESEO — Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle will continue his “Conversations with the County” town-hall style meetings throughout the autumn and winter months with stops planned in Groveland, West Sparta, and Conesus:

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Livingston County Emergency Operations Center

3360 Gypsy Lane, Mount Morris

Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

West Sparta Town Hall

8302 Kysorville-Byersville Road, Dansville

Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Conesus Town Hall

6210 South Livonia Road, Conesus

“Conversations with the County” events are intended as drop-in gatherings where residents and business owners can provide feedback on county programs and services to the County Administrator and Town Supervisors in an informal environment.

Coyle stated, “I would like to thank the residents who take the time to express their ideas and share their concerns. The feedback we gather from these events helps to shape future priorities and a collective vision for Livingston County.”

“The health and safety of our community continues to be our top priority. These events will have in place appropriate social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Coyle.

All County residents are encouraged to attend these highly-engaging events.

For more information on the “Conversations” events, call 585-243-7040 or visit the County’s website.