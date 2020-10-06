Dansville ArtWorks Solo Gallery features photographer Dick Thomas

Staff reports

DANSVILLE — Dansville ArtWorks is hosting the photography of Dick Thomas through Nov. 28. An opening reception will be held Friday, Oct.16, 5-7:30 p.m, which is free and open to the public. Framed images, prints on canvas and matted prints in the exhibit are available for purchase.

Treasurer Salome Farraro (a fellow Caledonian) shared this insight, "Dick Thomas has been a wonderful friend to all of us at Dansville ArtWorks, supporting our mission and efforts through his networks. He has exhibited his photography with us since we opened in 2015, and we cannot be more excited to feature his solo show in our gallery."

Dick Thomas was raised, and still lives, in Caledonia, Livingston County. He completed a

successful 33 year career in Environmental Enforcement, retiring in 2015 to pursue full time his passion for photographing all things nature. He has been taking pictures for over 40 years and has contributed images to regional and national publications, textbooks, and multimedia presentations. His work has been featured in many NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Publications, as well as promotional materials for Livingston County and the Finger Lakes Region. Dick also focuses on the disappearing aspects of our rural history such as barns and the interactions of man and the land. Dick exhibits his work regularly at the Image City Photography Gallery in Rochester, The Village Gallery in Caledonia, and Dansville Artworks.

Dick feels that his cameras not only serve as tools for creativity, but the means by which he can contribute the most toward environmental awareness, conservation, and preservation. He believes everyone needs nature, with its powers of rejuvenation and clarity. Now more than ever. His photography helps him connect more personally with nature and share his vision for a better understanding of biodiversity and human relationships with our air, water, and wildlife.

Many years ago, Dick embraced digital technology. He shoots with digital SLRs and regards his post-processing work as a critical part of creating art. Although he thinks a familiarity with

one’s equipment a necessity, Dick believes in personal vision as the most powerful photographic tool. He prefers to use natural light and skillful processing of a “RAW” image to

bring out his interpretation of nature. Dick also enjoys what he considers a “release from

realism” through the creative use of his Iphone and the artful interpretations he creates using

different Apps.

Dick’s work can be found at dickthomasphotography.com as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Dansville ArtWorks is a non-profit community arts organization based at 153 Main Street, Dansville. The gallery is accessible through The VAULT (also 153 Main) or the rear entrance to 153 Main from the municipal parking lot behind the village/town hall. Hours are Wednesday-Friday 12-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, contact us via dansvilleartworks@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram.