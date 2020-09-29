Sheriff’s Office earns Jail Division Reaccreditation

Staff reports

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty advises of the reaccreditation of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors provided the Executive Director of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Peter Kehoe, with the privilege of the floor. Executive Director Kehoe advised the Board of Supervisors that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office had earned reaccreditation of the Jail Division through their hard work and dedication to providing the very best to the residents of Livingston County.

Executive Director Kehoe presented a plaque to the Sheriff to memorialize the achievement of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. The Executive Director additionally presented an achievement certificate to Jail Division Corporal Joshua Daly who worked exceptionally hard to earn reaccreditation. The Executive Director also presented a posthumous achievement certificate to the late Sergeant Kerry Ann Wood. Sergeant Wood was instrumental in the merger of accreditation files and documents into the new software system in the Jail Division. Accepting the certificate on behalf of Sergeant Wood was her brother Sergeant Michael Malone also of the Jail Division.

The Sheriff thanked the New York State Sheriffs’ Association and the elected Sheriffs statewide for their continued support and high standards set by accreditation standards. Sheriff Dougherty further stated that the standards and professionalism shown by members of all Sheriff’s Offices statewide is vitally important and their hard work bolsters the public’s trust and confidence in the Office of the Sheriff.

The Sheriff thanked all the residents of Livingston County for their great partnership and support. He went on to thank the members of the Office for their professionalism and tireless work to be the best and the entire Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator for their partnership and continued financial support and moral support.

The Sheriff concluded with personally thanking Chief Deputy Yasso, Chief Deputy Hammond, Captain Galvin, Sergeant Wood, Corporal Daly and for their service to the Jail Division and their diligence in earning reaccreditation.