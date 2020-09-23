Dansville’s Buschang participates in Summer Internship Program

Staff Writer

The Dansville Online

BUFFALO — Austin Buschang, from the Canisius College Class of 2020, is among 200-plus students to participate in and complete a summer internship program as part of their academic studies.

A resident of Dansville, Buschang earned a degree in Sport Management at Canisius College and completed an internship with Canisius Men's Basketball as a Student Manager.

As defined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, an internship is a form of experiential learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with practical application and skills development in a professional setting.

At Canisius College, the Griff Center for Student Success supports professional internship programs that focus on quality, engagement and professionalism. The Griff Center works as a liaison with local and national employers to provide students with professional learning experiences outside of the classroom, so that students may apply what they're learning in the classrom and make connections in professional fields they are considering for career paths.

The Griff Center also makes available Handshake, a free portal which students can use to connect to thousands of organizations looking to hire Canisius graduates for positions in Western New York and nationwide. Additionally, the Griff Center plays host to Griff Fair, an annual career and internship event held each spring for students.