Livingston County Dog Control to hold open house April 13

From news reports

GENESEO — Livingston County Dog Control is inviting the general public to tour its new animal intake facility during an open house event on April 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3386 Gypsy Lane in Mt. Morris.

The recently completed 850 square foot building was made possible through a $112,500 grant from the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, which helped fund upgrades to companion animal shelters throughout the state. The new building includes an enclosed garage area attached to a climate-controlled kennel and grooming space, which will enhance operations at the County-owned facility, said Livingston County Environmental Health Director Mark Grove.

“The garage allows for a vehicle to unload dogs in a secured space, which is critical at times for safely transferring dogs into adjacent kennel areas,” explained Grove. “The new kennel area is intentionally separate from the main 2,700 square foot kennel building so that dogs with a potentially contagious medical condition can be isolated and evaluated prior to being exposed to other dogs. In addition to expanding kennel capacity, the new building also has a space and equipment for grooming dogs that it was previously lacking.”

Livingston County Central Services staff performed the majority of the construction for the $150,000 project. Their staff salary costs attributed to the entirety of the $37,500 matching funds required as part of the grant criteria.