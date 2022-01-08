State awards nearly $4 million to water quality improvement projects in Livingston County

From news reports

GENESEO — On Dec. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program, which is administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), has awarded more than $272 million to projects across the state.

The goal of the WQIP program is to update aging water infrastructure, combat harmful algal blooms, protect drinking water and prevent potential contamination.

Water quality projects funded within Livingston County include the following:

The Village of Avon received $1,000,000, the Village of Nunda received $386,182, and the Town of York received $750,400 to install ultraviolet effluent disinfection at their respective wastewater treatment plants.

Livingston County, in cooperation with the Towns of Conesus, Geneseo and Sparta, received $973,335 to implement erosion control measures, including structural and vegetative stabilization, to 14,380 feet of eroding roadside ditches on Jones Hill Road in Conesus, Long Point Road in Geneseo and Story Road in Sparta.

The Livingston County Water and Sewer Authority (LCWSA) received $367,576 to install ultraviolet effluent disinfection at the Groveland Station Wastewater Treatment Facility and $198,055 to add year-round phosphorus removal at the Lakeville Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District (LCSWCD) received $320,000 to address direct water impacts to Conesus Lake through improvements to their stormwater runoff management system, including the addition of grass and hardscape best management practices to reduce erosion and improve water quality.

Jason Molino, LCWSA Executive Director, stated, “We are grateful to the state for recognizing the importance of water quality and the significant role it plays in community health and economic development. These sustained investments in our public infrastructure and the environment will safeguard our drinking water in Livingston County for generations to come.”

Wayland receives funding in Steuben County

Meanwhile in Steuben County, the Town of Wayland was awarded $30,000 to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a new central wastewater collection system to serve the Loon Lake area and evaluate collection and treatment alternatives.

"To improve water quality for communities across New York, we must take action to ensure the resiliency of our infrastructure," Gov. Hochul said. "These grants remove the financial barriers for local governments to invest in critical water infrastructure projects. New York will continue to prioritize funding for low-income communities and expand access to clean water, supporting our state's economic growth and improving public health."