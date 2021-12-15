Noyes Health receives top ranks from U.S. News and World Report

From news reports

DANSVILLE — UR Medicine Noyes Health has been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity.

“High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for that type of care.

To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a ‘High Performing’ rating.

“It’s not often that a rural community hospital will make the US News High Performing list, so this is quite impressive,” said Dr. J. Chad Teeters, President and CEO of Noyes Health. “I want to congratulate and thank the entire OB team for their hard work. For all of their efforts and extraordinary care to get national recognition – that’s something they should be proud of.”

Roughly 400 babies are born per year at Noyes.

DeNae Gibson, Clinical Director of the Birthing Center says preparation is one of the reasons the Family Birthing Center received such high marks.

“We do a lot of drills here on labor and delivery,” said Gibson. “Probably more so than any other unit in the hospital. We run skills drills on post-partum hemorrhages, sick infants, mothers with hypertension or preeclampsia, shoulder dystocia, and other similar things. We are constantly educating ourselves. We want to be prepared for anything.”

Gibson said she is proud of her team and honored to receive this award.

“We have assembled an amazing OB team at Noyes,” said Gibson. “They show up to work with smiles on their faces, ready to work every day. The team is more like a family, and we treat our patients as if they were family.”

“We work together as a team, advocate for our patients, and make sure they are getting the absolute best care from all of us,” said Kelsey Gray, an RN in the Birthing Center. "It is a very team-oriented staff. We all love our jobs, we love coming to work, and that reflects in the quality of care our patients receive. We have really great providers too, they are great to work with, they are great with the patients."

Gray speaks not only as a nurse, but as a patient – she had her two babies at Noyes.

“Everyone always has a positive attitude. No one ever seems like you are bugging them, it was a great experience both times,” said Gray “We all treat our patients like they are our friends. That’s the coolest thing about this job – you develop a relationship with them because you are there for one of the best moments of their lives.”

“All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The hospitals we’ve recognized as High Performing meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies."