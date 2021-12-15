4-H member Cameron Wood donates to Nunda Volunteer Ambulance

From news reports

NUNDA — Cameron Wood donated the proceeds from one of his 4-H market poultry project pens to the Nunda Volunteer Ambulance Service. The market birds were sold during the 2021 4-H Livestock Auction at the Hemlock Fairgrounds.

Cameron presented the organization with a check for $650 at their Nov. 15 meeting.

During his presentation, Cameron explained the reason for his donation: "I am in the 6th grade and a member of the Dalton Gang 4-H Club. For the past couple of years, I have raised beef, pigs and chickens as market animals at the Hemlock Fair. This past year, I chose to raise an extra pen of chickens and donate the proceeds of that pen to the Nunda Ambulance. On July 3, 2020 my little brother Ethan was in a bad ATV accident which left him in the hospital for 7 days. Volunteers from the Nunda Fire Department and the Nunda Ambulance were very quick to respond, getting my brother the help he needed.”

Youth Development Team Leader Mark Wittmeyer said, “We are very proud of Cameron for his incredible gesture and donation to the Nunda Ambulance Service. His selfless act of donating the proceeds from the sale of his 4-H pen of two meat birds is a testament to his exemplary character. Thank you Cameron for giving back to your local community and to Bugman & Sons, Inc. for purchasing Cameron’s birds and making this wonderful donation possible.”

If you would like more information about the Livingston County 4-H Program, call 585-991-5420 or 585-335-1752. Enrollment is currently underway. Families can join the Livingston County 4-H Program for $15/child or $40/family (3-plus siblings). Enrollment paperwork can be found online at www.ccelivingstoncounty.org.