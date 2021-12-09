Historical Society resumes annual holiday concert with Hornell Show and Jazz Choirs

From News Reports

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Area Historical Society is resuming its annual holiday concert with the return of the sensational Hornell High School Show Choir.

This time, they will be performing a double concert with the Hornell High School Jazz Choir.

The Show and Jazz Choirs are auditioned ensembles composed of 38 members of the school’s 175 student vocal music program. These ensembles perform approximately 15 to 20 times a year. In the last 15 years, the groups have received prestigious performance invitations to the Segerstrom Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Carnegie Hall in New York City, and to Normandy, France for the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day landing. They have also received 18 Gold Awards from various WorldStrides Onstage Choral Competition Festivals in Chicago, Washington, Boston, Williamsburg, and Annapolis.

This is a fantastic Broadway-style show for all ages, you won’t want to miss it. The program will be on Dec. 11, and begins at 2 p.m. in the Dansville Presbyterian Church, 3 School Street, Dansville, NY.

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations greatly accepted. Light refreshments afterward.