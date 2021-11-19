Livingston County EMS staff member honored with statewide award

From news reports

GENESEO — On Nov. 13, at the New York State Vital Signs EMS Conference 2021 in Saratoga Springs, Robert Sparks from Livingston County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was honored with the New York State EMS Council’s Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year Award.

Mr. Sparks has worked as an Advanced Life Support Technician with Livingston County EMS since 2011 and is currently a Shift Supervisor with the agency.

Dr. Aaron Farney, Livingston County EMS Medical Director, nominated Mr. Sparks for the statewide award.

He stated, “This is an extremely prestigious award and exemplifies Rob’s excellence among his peers across New York State.”

Karen Dewar, Director of Livingston County EMS, said, “We are beyond thrilled that Rob has received this award. He is among the best in our field. His dedication to the safety, health and well-being of our residents is truly outstanding.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Sparks also received the 2020 Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year Award from the Monroe-Livingston Regional EMS (MLREMS) Council. The annual MLREMS awards showcase the special talents of local EMS providers and their contributions to the improvement of prehospital care.

To learn more about Livingston County EMS, call 585-243-7596.