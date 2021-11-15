Pandemic hasn't stopped improvements at Dansville Central School

By Jasmine Willis

The Express

DANSVILLE — Dansville Central School District has improved programs, revamped facilities, enhanced its music department, and reconstructed the auditorium over the pandemic Dansville Central Superintendent, Dr. Paul Alioto, said during a tour of the changes and highlights.

The new Family and Consumer Science Room is nearly complete. This is a first-time addition to the high school.

“They still need to install the counters, sinks, and all the equipment. We are about 85 percent of the way there. They will do career exploration in this room too. We really did not have a room that was designed for Family and Consumer Science. In order to create this room, we had to knock down some walls. This was really two classrooms and now it’s one,” he said. “Now the new business room is next to the FACS room. We wanted the two rooms to be connected since there is work that can be done between them.”

The newly renovated auditorium is state-of-the-art with sound boards, control booth, a bigger stage and brand-new seats. It is designed for the comfort and education of the students. The first two rows have a table that adjusts with the seats for a classroom setting.

“We are back to having classes in here. All the seats are new. The last thing that needs to be done is carpeting and stripping needs to go in. The floor lights need to go along the aisles. We have a bigger stage, all new electronics, all new sound system, all new lights, sound boards, and a new control booth. We didn’t have the control booth before. The sound boards absorb the sound, so it doesn’t bounce back and forth,” Alioto said. “We have a few seats in the front with tables so we can use them as a classroom if we need too. We wanted them for instructional use. We didn’t want them throughout the whole auditorium.”

The Dansville Elementary School has a brand-new Chorus Room and Band Room side by side.

“We took the two old music classrooms and turned them into three beautiful classrooms. We put in all new furniture. There used to be a stage in the gym. They turned the stage into a STEAM room. All of the kids use this room,” he said. “The Chorus Room and Band Room was done in time of new school year. The practice room is sound proofed. We finally have choral and instrumental music rooms that do justice to the programs we are offering. The earlier rooms were too small, too cramped, congested and had poor acoustics. We have corrected those problems with these new rooms. We are celebrating music. I am showing you work from the 2018 and 2019 projects.”

Most of the work in the 2018 projects are done. The 2019 projects are still ongoing. The outside work has been on hold, but is starting to see headway. The new elementary and primary playgrounds are being built. There are grand bleachers being built for a new sports complex. A new track is being built. There is additional parking being put in out back. A first responders only service road is built to provide safety for the students and staff.

“Right now they need to put in new playgrounds. The concrete work is put in for the new bleachers. We will have soccer, track, and football. They are building the new track. There is so much work that goes into this. There is underground drainage beneath tons of compacted crush. There are light posts going in. They will put artificial turf on top. It started in May of this year,” Alioto said. “The emergency access road for ambulances, fire trucks, and police only. We need to make sure that police and first responders can access our schools even when the buses are in the loop. There will be 80 new parking spots put in out back for employees, students and spectators.”

Alioto said the schools have new security techniques and protocols in place due to the pandemic as well. This ensures the safety of the students and staff.

The Early Learning Department took over what was the administrative wing in the primary building. Alioto showed the new rooms that take on Pre-K through second grade. These rooms offer physical therapy, counseling, reading, and other opportunities for early development.

Dansville Central School is improving its foundation for students and future leaders.