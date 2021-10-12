WHAM TV's Doug Emblidge speaks to Dansville Rotary

From news reports

DANSVILLE — WHAM TV 13's Doug Emblidge was the guest speaker at the Dansville Rotary Club Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Emblidge is familiar with Dansville, having gotten his start in the media business locally.

Forty-three years ago, Doug worked at Dansville's WDNY radio as a weekend disc jockey. During Doug's presentation he related a story that happened while station owner Dave Mance and Dansville Mayor Art Seymour were broadcasting the Dogwood Festival parade on Main Street and he was operating the control board. He fell asleep and Mance had to send someone to wake him up.

Emblidge worked at WDNY while going to high school at Rush-Henrietta Roth. He later graduated from Syracuse University and has work at Channel 13 since 1983 where he now anchors the 5 o'clock news with Conesus Lake resident Ginny Ryan.

Doug talked about the changes in the news industry and expansion of newscasts at TV outlets across the country including the addition of social media.