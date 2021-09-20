Livingston County 4-H is red, white and blue

From News Reports

Preparing the 4-H Building for exhibits at Hemlock Fair is no small undertaking and working through a global pandemic only amplified the challenge this year. But once again Livingston County 4-H members and volunteers met the challenge with grit, fortitude, cheer and a great deal of gratitude.

This year’s theme was a patriotic one and red, white and blue were ample throughout the walls of the 4-H Building with over 535 exhibits from 60 youth throughout the county, including 16 Cloverbuds, the youngest participants.

4-H Educator Renee Hopkins said, “We were so happy to have a fair in person this year! There was a collective joy and commitment that was palpable throughout fair week. So many happy, smiling faces and expression of thanks that we were able to come together to celebrate and recognize the work of youth.”

Several hands-on activities were offered throughout the week. Fairgoers were invited to paint with soil or tie dye a t-shirt red, white and blue. In addition, the building was buzzing with activity, from youth public presentations, Produced in New York cooking demonstrations, and Egg Prep demonstrations. At the suggestion of Cavan Dennis, a 4-H member who participated in a remote cake decorating class this February, 4-H hosted its first Cupcake Showdown! Youth brought pre-baked cupcakes and homemade icing, along with display settings and decorations to create a two foot tall display of 24 cupcakes with a patriotic theme.

The Scottsburg Highlanders once again sought the community’s help with their service project. Throughout fair week, the 4-H club asked visitors to sign Christmas cards that will be sent to servicemen and women during the holiday season. Over 600 cards were signed during the Hemlock Fair!

A special word of congratulations to the following 4-H members who had exhibits selected for State Fair: Victoria Charlebois, Chaundacey Crane-Yackley, Audrey de Wit, Rian de Wit, Estelle Dumuhosky, Janae Duryea, Isabelle Fischer, Lindsay Flick, Fiona Gelb, Kiara Gramkee, Grace Green, Chloe Halbert, Lauren Hanglow, Alyssa Healy, Merissa Huffman, Bridgette Johnson, Carly Lang, Aydan Low, Molly Milliken, Madelyn Mulvaney, Drake Orr, Claire Paul, Katie Paul, Lucille Sexton, Ella Sexton, Lily Sharp, Onnolee Shutt, Emily Vattimo, and Julia Willey.

The following Cloverbuds, the youngest participants, were also selected for State Fair: Isabelle Bowser, Iva Christiano, Anna Cotter, Madelyn Coty, Tucker Drum, Lenore Dumuhosky, Nathalie Gelb, Caleb Halbert, Kollin Harvey, Kyle Harvey, Gianna Maldonado, Aryia Marcellus, Elizabeth Mensinger, Clyde Orr, Camden Sharp, and Alexis Welsby.

Since New York State 4-H did not participate in this year’s New York State Fair due to COVID concerns, honorees were able to participate in the NYS 4-H Program Virtual State Fair Showcase and have their items displayed at the Strong Museum of Play. The museum graciously allowed 4-H members in the Finger Lakes region space to display their State Fair-worthy projects between Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

For more information on the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact CCE Livingston County at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752.