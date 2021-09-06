Livingston County expanding Thank A Vet Discount Program

From News Reports

GENESEO — The Livingston County Clerk’s Office and Veteran Services, in partnership with the Livingston County Chamber of Commerce, are excited to announce that they are expanding the popular Livingston County Thank A Vet Discount Program via a mobile application with an interactive map.

Andrea Bailey, Acting Livingston County Clerk, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the development of this interactive map – the first of its kind in New York State – to our Veterans. It is anticipated that this new feature will be rolled out in time for Veterans Day 2021.”

Under the current program, eligible Veterans receive an I.D. card identifying them as honorably discharged. Participating county merchants agree to honor these cards by providing discounts on purchases or services.

“At this time we are looking to invite area businesses – those that are currently a partner or those that would like to partner with us – to submit their business information on our enrollment form,” continued Bailey. “To be included on the Thank a Vet Discount Program interactive map, each business will need to be added to our system.”

For businesses looking to access the enrollment form: (i) find it here. The information submitted will be used to indicate on the interactive map whether a business is either veteran-owned or provides a veteran discount.

Jason Skinner, Director of Livingston County Veteran Services, stated, “Over the last 20 years, New York State – compared to all other states – has experienced the second largest decline in its Veteran population, at 44%. Through innovations such as the expanded Thank a Vet Discount Program, our hope is to continue honoring those Veterans who currently live here and to attract new, active duty military members to Livingston County by showing them how much we care.”

For more information on the Thank A Vet Discount Program, contact the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 585-243-7010.