Balloon Fest marking 40th anniversary this weekend in Dansville

DANSVILLE — Dansville Festival of Balloons began as a small but significant addition to The Jackson Hose Oktoberfest in 1981. The following year it became its own festival (originally the Greit Balloon Rallye) and now, it attracts tens of thousands of people from near and far each year, has donated nearly $220,000 into community non-profits over the past 20 years, and since 1997, has had the distinction of being officially designated as the New York State Festival of Balloons.

After COVID put everything on hold last year (chalk that up to something you could mark in the festival’s 40-year history), Dansville Festival of Balloons is ready to fly again at Dansville Municipal Airport this weekend from Sept. 3-5.

Dorothy Hotchkiss, this year’s festival president, is one of the longest-running volunteers of the festival. She began volunteering for the balloon festival a little more than 30 years ago as a representative of the Dansville Business Association, and her involvement eventually grew into becoming a board member. At the time, there were roughly 25 to 30 committee and board members, but like so many local non-profits, the number has dwindled to just several.

This year, she will be one of three longtime board members who will be passing the torch to a new generation.

“We’ve got some newer people that are excited to help and their ideas are going to be different,” she said.

Though she’ll be stepping down from the board, she said she’ll stay on for a little while as a committee member.

Over the years, Hotchkiss said her favorite part of the festival has been seeing the faces of thousands of happy people of all ages during a balloon launch. She said highlights have included seeing engagements and a wedding in hot air balloons.

For as long as Hotchkiss has volunteered for the festival, she has only had two balloon rides.

“For me, the first time I took a hot air balloon ride, I was speechless. It was amazing,” she recalled.

She remembers the beauty of riding above nearby Stony Brook State Park.

“A hot air balloon ride is really a beautiful thing,” she said.

Since a balloon rides on the wind, she said she was amazed when she couldn’t feel the wind and realized she was the wind.

This year’s festival will see a different take on the annual GLOW, which was traditionally at Brae Burn Golf Club the night before the festival. Now, ‘glows’ will be by several balloons at the airport each night after the launch. This year, the festival will have a birthday cake as one of its featured balloons to commemorate the anniversary.

The festival will also have its second annual car show on Sunday, Sept. 5, with an increase in classes and trophies.

Balloonist participation, though, will decrease this year. Due to the uncertainty of what COVID restrictions might bring, many pilots did not want to risk paying to insure their balloons if they were not going to be able to attend festivals or fly. Though there may be fewer balloons this year, there still will be launches each day, and between launches there will be plenty to do such as the aforementioned Sunday car show, live music, craft and food vendors, plus rides and amusements for children. Balloon rides will also be available during launches.

“I’m interested to see just what kind of turnout there will be,” said Dansville Mayor Pete Vogt. “I know there’s been some questions by some organizations that just are not feeling secure yet providing any kind of a tent down there. I’m with Rotary and we’re going ahead with having our stand. I know at least one other organization is saying not this year, they’ll wait until next year.

“I don’t know what kind of impact that will have, but I suspect most of the vendors will show. Delta has thrown sort of a wrench in the works.”

One of the hallmarks of the festival is its family friendliness, and its admission prices which have remained low — $5 per adult and children under the age of 12 are free.

"People are trying to get ahold of some sense of normality, and this brings it back," said Vogt. "Last year we lost everything. This year, Memorial Day was cut way back and we didn’t have the Dogwood Festival. The Balloon Fest is a key event here in the village."

For more information on this year’s New York State Festival of Balloons, go to NYSFOB.com