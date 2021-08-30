Dansville Lions donate $15K to Noyes Foundation

From News Reports

DANSVILLE — Members of the Dansville Lions Club last week delivered a check for $15,000 raised at the annual Lions “Fore” the Noyes Foundation June 25.

The funds will be used for the third floor renovations at Noyes Memorial Hospital. When complete, the floor will be named in memory of Jon Shay.

Construction has officially begun on the Medical/Surgical Unit at Noyes Health in Dansville.

The floor will be named after Jon Shay, who passed away Jan. 18, 2021. Shay was a hospital board member and a Foundation Board member for decades. His singular focus was always what was best for his community. In his obituary, Jon’s wife Linda and the Shay family asked that donations be made to the Foundation for Noyes Health in his memory.