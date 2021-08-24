Livingston County offers resources for Afghanistan veterans

From News Reports

GENESEO — Recently, President Joseph Biden ordered the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

According to Jason Skinner, Director of Livingston County Veteran Services, “Veterans of the Gulf War era have been at war for well over 20 years. They have been deployed more often and have served longer terms of enlistment than previous generations. There may be feelings of anger, confusion, and frustration among our Veteran population as a result of the dramatic series of events unfolding in Afghanistan.”

Skinner continued, “As folks are grappling with the current situation, we would like our Veterans and their families to know that we value their service and support them during this emotional and stressful time. No one has to go through this alone.”

Below is a list of resources to help Veterans and their families during this time:

Veterans Crisis Line - If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.

Vet Centers - Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.

Download VA's self-help apps - Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Request a Peer Mentor

VA Women Veterans Call Center - Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 6:30PM ET)

VA Caregiver Support Line - Call 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 5PM ET)

Together We Served - Find your battle buddies through unit pages

George W. Bush Institute - Need help or want to talk? Check In or call:1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org

Get Headstrong (best option for Police, Fire, and EMS) https://getheadstrong.org

Livingston County Mental Health – (585) 243-7250 to make an appointment

For more information on Veteran resources, contact Livingston County Veteran Services at 585-243-7960.