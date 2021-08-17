Lamerson joins Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center as intern

From News Reports

SPARTANBURG, SC — Mitch Lamerson, of Dansville, is now seeing patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program.

The teaching environment at the Health Center, coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation. Because the clinic serves the public, residents in Upstate South Carolina experience excellent chiropractic care at affordable prices through approximately 25,000 patient visits per year.

"Sherman students transitioning into their clinical internship at the Health Center are well prepared to deliver quality and effective care to our patients and neighbors in the greater Spartanburg area," said Vice President for Academic Affairs Joe Donofrio, D.C., A.C.P. "These students are the future of the chiropractic profession. On behalf of the faculty and staff of the Sherman College Health Center, we are proud and excited to welcome this newest class of chiropractic interns."

In the clinical phase of the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College, interns practice every aspect of patient care, including case histories, physical and spinal examinations, x-ray, diagnosis, report of findings, chiropractic adjustments and case management. Interns are encouraged to work with the research department to advance the profession with evidence-based study; they also complete remaining clinical and business courses.

The chiropractic internship also gives these senior students the opportunity to participate in community events, both in the Health Center and off campus - including spinal screenings, health fairs, school visits, and more - to help them build communication, leadership and community relations skills so they are well prepared for practice following graduation.

