Construction underway to expand, improve Livingston County Dog Control

From News Reports

GENESEO — Livingston County has broken ground on the latest improvements to the County’s Dog Control facility, located at the Livingston County Hampton’s Corners Complex on Gypsy Lane in Mt. Morris.

Made possible through a $112,500 grant from the New York State Dept. of Agriculture and Markets, the building expansion project will enhance the facility’s grooming area, streamline the animal intake process, and improve safety standards for both dogs and dog control officers, said Livingston County Environmental Health Director Mark Grove.

“Whether they walk on two legs or four, we strive to provide the highest level of services to all our County residents,” said Grove. “This project will help ensure we’re able to safely transfer dogs into custody in an enclosed space, while offering isolation kennels as needed, and a designated grooming area with professional equipment. We expect crews will complete a substantial portion of the project by November of 2021.”

Livingston County Dog Control typically has between three and six dogs in custody on a daily basis. That number can reach almost 20 at the busiest times of the year. In 2020, Livingston County dog control officers seized 165 dogs. They reunited most with their owners, with 28 dogs adopted by new families.