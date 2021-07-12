$1.1 million Medical/Surgical Unit renovation begins at Noyes Health in Dansville

From News Reports

DANSVILLE — Construction has officially begun on the Medical/Surgical Unit at Noyes Health in Dansville.

“Currently we have about 40 patient care beds on the third floor of the hospital that houses most of our medicine and surgical admissions,” said Dr. J. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of Noyes Health. “For those who have visited recently, you’ve noticed those rooms have started to look a bit dated.”

The project is expected to take about five months and cost $1.1 million.

“We will be completely renovating the entire floor,” said Teeters. “This means new rooms, new walls, new ceilings, new beds, new chairs. The whole unit will be completely brand new. We look forward to sharing pictures of this project as it evolves, and welcoming people to visit the new unit, which right now is slated to open in November.”

The floor will be named after Jon Shay, who passed away Jan. 18, 2021. Shay was a hospital board member and a Foundation Board member for decades. His singular focus was always what was best for his community. In his obituary, Jon’s wife Linda and the Shay family asked that donations be made to the Foundation for Noyes Health in his memory.

If you would like to contribute to the Jon Shay Memorial Fund, visit: http://giveto.urmc.edu/noyes

The project was kicked off with a small get together on the third floor Thursday afternoon. Cake was served to everyone in the hospital to celebrate the project’s beginning.

This is one of many construction projects being planned at Noyes. The other major effort is the construction of the new Mental Health and Wellness Center in Avon, also expected to be finished in the fall of 2021.

The $1.06M property will house eight patient treatment rooms, waiting area, and a group treatment room. There will also be an area outside where visitors and community members alike can enjoy the outdoors. The practice will be located in the James Steele Commerce Park in East Avon, just off exit 10 on Route 390. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in June.