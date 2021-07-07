Time check: Dansville targets repairs to Main Street clock

DANSVILLE — What time is it in the Village of Dansville?

For the Board of Trustees, it’s time to check the clock.

The village board held a special meeting this month in the North Dansville Town Hall auditorium to discuss the Main Street clock maintenance funding and an associated grant.

Dansville officials are looking to refresh the Main Street clock with a much-needed facelift.

“It’s about 20 years old. They got it back when they first re-did Main Street back around 2001,” explained Mayor Peter Vogt. “It’s about time. It could use some freshening up.”

The project would mark a complete refurbishing of the clock. The surface of the clock would receive a makeover, and the old interior mechanics of the clock will be replaced with a digital system.

“It’ll look the same, just probably function better,” said Vogt. “We’re just looking to improve it. The paint is coming off the base of it right now. It’s generally running on time, but everything has to be adjusted manually. With the new system, that shouldn’t have to happen.”

The village hopes to offset the cost of the work through a Livingston County grant program. Livingston County Economic Development wrapped up submissions on a second round of applications for the 2021 First Impressions Program on June 25.

Open to all 17 towns and nine villages of Livingston County, the First Impressions Program funds projects that promote a lasting and genuine first impression of Livingston County’s communities and businesses. The program aims to contribute to creating a sense of place for residents, businesses, and visitors along with driving the economy for future success.

The First Impressions Program will provide reimbursement of up to 50% of signage, interior or exterior lighting, façade improvements, public art installations or streetscape enhancements, and digital first impressions. The reimbursement will not exceed $5,000 for any individual project.

“If we’re awarded the grant we’ll do the work up front ourselves and then be reimbursed,” said Vogt. “We’re looking at $4,500, hopefully, on a $9,000 project.”

The program is not intended to fund general maintenance projects. All projects must be located in a highly trafficked or visible area.

"We are looking for projects that are transformative," said Louise Wadsworth, Downtown Coordinator for Livingston County Economic Development in Livingston County. "A carved perpendicular sign, a colorful awning, or additional display window lighting can transform a storefront and has been proven to increase sales and traffic in a community. We are also looking for permanent public art projects that reflect the character and culture of the community."

Eligible applicants include owners of commercial or mixed-use buildings, owners of a retail or service business who provide written acknowledgment from the building owner if their application involves renovations to the building, and units of local government including towns, villages, or established community groups who apply for public art and/or streetscape projects. All applicants must be current on all County, Town, Village, and School real property taxes in order to be eligible to participate.

If an applicant has previously received First Impressions funding, that project must be complete prior to applying again. Funding will be awarded through a competitive process.

An informational video is available online at https://www.growlivco.com/first-impressions.