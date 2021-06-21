Dansville's Jefferson wins Graphic Arts award at 'The DIGIES' festival

From News Reports

DANSVILLE — The DIGIES is an annual digital media conference and festival run by the School Library Service, a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership.

The mission of The DIGIES is to strengthen the digital media continuum between Pre-K-12 schools, higher education and professional institutions. The DIGIES recognizes student potential in an annual festival format and draws student entries from throughout the region and the Upstate New York area.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this in-person awards’ ceremony was canceled. Emilee Williamson and Andrea Fetterly, Library Technologies’ Specialists, coordinate this conference. Fetterly shared that, despite the pandemic, this year’s festival drew a number of entries.

“We are excited to celebrate the amazing creativity and skill demonstrated by the participants in this year's DIGIES festival. Despite a much different school year with remote learning and other extraordinary circumstances, students continue to achieve great success,” Fetterly said.

Audio

7th-9th

1st Place: Gadge Savastano - Irregular Time - Mount Morris Central School

2nd Place: Harper Antonucci - Right Side Up - Geneseo Central School

10th-12th

1st Place: Matt Sullivan - The Digies Beat - Wildwood Education Center GST BOCES

2nd Place: Destinee Woodworth - Fade Out - Dansville Central School

3rd Place: Benjamin Scoins, Devon Vaughn, Ainsley Czechowicz - Shooting for a Cure - Pembroke Central School

Graphic Arts

Pre-K-3rd

1st Place: Aiden Palmer - Aiden Catches the Rainbow - Pavilion Central School

4th-6th

1st Place: Mrs. Sylor’s 5th Grade Class - Class Portrait - Livonia Central School

2nd Place: Madelyn Burnett - Burning Bush - Southwestern Central School

2nd Place: Avery Boor - Stitch Digital Drawing - Avon Central School

3rd Place: Evie Walters - Comfortable Cat - Livonia Central School

3rd Place: Zuli Mayer - Shy Smile - Lancaster William Street Central School

7th-9th

1st Place: Aniya Ellsworth - Digital Mosaic - Eden Middle/High School

2nd Place: Gregory Martin - Virtual Gallery - Rush-Henrietta Central School

3rd Place: Parker Baldwin - Virtual Gallery - Rush-Henrietta Central School

10th-12th

1st Place: Michelle Jefferson - Neon Lights - Dansville Central School

2nd Place: Anna Wojtas – Bridge - Brockport Central School

3rd Place: DezaRay Burley - New World - Wildwood Education Center GST BOCES

Interactive

Pre-K-3rd

1st Place: Mrs. Leanord’s 1st Grade Class (Ace Friday, Brianna Gilmore, Kylie Greenway, Tyler Hanvey, Evelyn Holmes, Isabella Jackson, Aubrie Jordan, Michaela MacPherson, Kate Rehberg, Gavin Rubert, Atticus Salogar, Luna Santangelo and Frankie Tirabassi) – Animal Adaptations – Avon Central School

2nd Place: Caydence Chappius, Maggie Driscoll, Adelyn Duryea, Callaghan George, Reed Jaros, Charlie Chesnes, Ruby Kyle, Nora Lane, Kenna MacPherson, Conlan McLaughlin, Emma Moran, Donivan Welch, Isabella Tumminelli, Jeremiah Jordan) – Animal Habitats – Avon Central School

3rd Place: Morgan Arber, Briella Bailey, Brooke Clinton, Logan Gaczynski, Evan Hill, Madelyn Hindle, Malcolm Lincourt, Annalisa Murphy, Connor O'Dea, Emily Oyler, Patrick Powers, Layla Price, Kaiden Kellman – Habitats – Avon Central School

4th-6th

1st Place: Julianna Lawson, Annabelle Bajus, Adeline Timothy – All About Dogs – Keshequa Central School

2nd Place: Emerson Currin, Reese Koukides, Cora Weaver – Snoop Pups – LeRoy Central School

3rd Place: Mrs. Dorey’s 4th Grade Class – Museum of Invention – Livonia Central School

10th-12th

1st Place: Dylan Lewis – Minecraft World – Cassadaga Central School

2nd Place: Anna Burkhartzmeyer, Madeline Cherwonik, Samuel Coyle, Patrick Farrell, Abigail Foley, Dia Gauthier, Eliza Gonzalez, Claire Gratto, Nicholas Nealon, Samantha Place, Laine Ramsay, Colby Reixinger, Natalie Smith, Leia Thibaut – The Pandemic Publication – Brockport Central School

3rd Place – Sean Pies – High Flyin Vinyl – Batavia City School

Video

Pre-K-3rd

1st Place: Cooper Clark – Jellyfish – Livonia Central School

2nd Place: James McMahon – Commercial for an Electric Scooter – Geneseo Central School

3rd Place: Ethan McMahon – Commercial for Roller Blades – Geneseo Central School

4th-6th

1st Place: Emilia McMahan – “Rainbow Bird” Claymation – Avon Central School

2nd Place: Sunny Quinn, Lilianna Pragle – How NOT to Wear a Mask – Livonia Central School

3rd Place: Halie Hassell – Changing the World – LeRoy Central School

7th-9th

1st Place: Adam Dolph – Insane Trick Shots – Alexander Central School

2nd Place: Anna Holt, Zoey Wallace, Chloe Hennings – Roasty Toasty Toaster – Alexander Central School

3rd Place: Andrew Lindboom – Travel Video Paris – Southwestern Central School

10th-12th

1st Place: Jacob French – Cookie Jar – Geneseo Central School

2nd Place: Ashlyn Kreiss – Two’s a Pair – Pittsford Sutherland Central School

3rd Place: Charlotte Raith – Study Break – Pittsford Sutherland Central School