Mount Morris CTE Center recognizes student accomplishments

From News Reports

MOUNT MORRIS — The Mount Morris Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center announced the achievements of its seniors. The award winners, their programs, home schools and scholarships received, are noted below.

Ciara Claud, Agricultural Production, Keshequa CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Siobhan Costello, Agricultural Production, Keshequa CSD, Dr. Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship, Genesee Valley Feeds Award

Autumn Foster, Agricultural Production, Dansville CSD, Outstanding Craftsperson Award

Destiny Gross, Agricultural Production, Mount Morris CSD, Jon English Scholarship

Haylee Hensley, Agricultural Production, Keshequa CSD, Achievement Award

Kendyll Johnston, Agricultural Production, Livonia CSD, Honor Certificate

JoAnna Regatuso, Agricultural Production, Mount Morris CSD, Dr. Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship, Gruschow Agricultural Excellence Award, Caroline Fitzsimmons Memorial Scholarship

Savannah Tucker, Agricultural Production, Dansville CSD, Scott Acomb Memorial Scholarship

Nicole Barnhardt, Animal Science, Perry CSD, Honor Certificate

Tiffanie Drumm, Animal Science, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, Genesee Feeds and Needs Award

Audrie Haskins, Animal Science, Warsaw CSD, Katie Stanley Memorial Scholarship, Outstanding Craftsperson Award

Ambrosa Hinckley, Animal Science, Perry CSD, Genesee Feeds and Needs Award, Achievement Award

Alivia White, Animal Science, Mount Morris CSD, Jon English Scholarship, Outstanding Student Award

Erik Bates, Automotive Technology, Warsaw CSD, Achievement Award

Adam Brennan, Automotive Technology, Livonia CSD, Achievement Award

Joshua Morris, Automotive Technology, York CSD, Matthew King Memorial Scholarship, Genesee Valley Masonic Scholarship, Student of the Year

Darryl Murphy III, Automotive Technology, Livonia CSD, Mount Morris NAPA Auto Supply Award

Daniel Slater, Automotive Technology, Letchworth CSD, Mount Morris NAPA Auto Supply Award

Benjamin Wiedemann, Automotive Technology, Livonia CSD, Achievement Award

Peter Betts, Building Trades, Keshequa CSD, Nunda Lumber Award

Parker Kills, Building Trades, York CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Kody Mosher, Building Trades, Mount Morris CSD, Ignatius J. Radesi Scholarship

Joseph Schwartzmeyer, Building Trades, Avon CSD, St. Joseph Building Trades Award

Mercedes Alderman, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Perry CSD, Customer Recognition Award, Outstanding Student Award

Jason Dollarhide, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Livonia CSD, Malco “Head of the Class” Award, Outstanding Student Award

-more-

Aurora Grover, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Perry CSD, Customer Recognition Award, Outstanding Student Award

Steffan Gwyn, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Livonia CSD, Anthony & Joseph Cucinotta Scholarship, PPG Re-Finishing Award, Outstanding Student Award

Justin Kemp, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Mount Morris CSD, Auto Body Club Outstanding Detailer Award

Charles Martell-Dale, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Mount Morris CSD, Auto Body Club Outstanding Detailer Award

Trinity Parker, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Perry CSD, Customer Recognition Award, Honor Certificate

Samantha Pearl, Collision, Custom & Restoration, Warsaw CSD, Customer Recognition Award, Most Improved Award

Jenna Benkleman, Computer Information Systems, Warsaw CSD, Achievement Award

Cristian Ciccarelli, Computer Information Systems, Warsaw CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Desirae Grasby, Computer Information Systems, Perry CSD, Honor Certificate

Tyler Wright, Computer Information Systems, Keshequa CSD, Achievement Award

Bronson Bennett, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, York CSD, Stanley Family Award

Dustin George, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, Achievement Award

Konnor Hunt, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, Leake’s Fixit Shop Award

Nicholas Jopson, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Geneseo CSD, Honor Certificate

Justin Knapp Jr., Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Jordon Luther, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Keshequa CSD, Jon English Scholarship

Devin Royce, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Perry CSD, Lincoln Electric Award

Brennan Smith, Conservation & Heave Equipment, Geneseo CSD, Outstanding Craftsperson Award

Levi Vitale, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, York CSD, NAPA Auto Parts Award

Braedon Waide, Conservation & Heavy Equipment, Avon CSD, DJM Equipment Award

Mary Rose Cautivo, Cosmetology, Mount Morris CSD, Supercuts Award

Olivia DiSalvo, Cosmetology, Mount Morris CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Elizabeth Gravito, Cosmetology, Warsaw CSD, Scott Miller Salon & Spa Award

Claire Hauslauer, Cosmetology, York CSD, Honor Certificate

Esther Levendusky, Cosmetology, Avon CSD, Cosmetology Professional Award

Makayla McClurg, Cosmetology, Warsaw CSD, Outstanding Craftsperson Award

Liberty Shoemaker, Cosmetology, Avon CSD, Achievement Award

Sarah Treadwell, Cosmetology, Gilead School, Honor Certificate

Abbey Young, Cosmetology, Dansville CSD, Wella Award

Joseph Cooke, Criminal Justice, Warsaw CSD, Top Dog Award

Ethan Ferrin, Criminal Justice, Warsaw CSD, Most Improved Student Award

Owen Fredericy, Criminal Justice, Dansville CSD, Outstanding Skills Competitor

Paula Hernandez, Criminal Justice, Perry CSD, Hon. J. Robert Houston Memorial Award

Jacob Rodriquez, Criminal Justice, Mount Morris CSD, Loose Leaf Law Book Award

Tiana Rowley, Criminal Justice, Dansville CSD, Most Outstanding Physical Training Award

Amanda Virgilio, Criminal Justice, Livonia CSD, Loose Leaf Law Book Award, Chief DiPasquale Scholarship

Ryleigh Fronk, Culinary Arts, Dansville CSD, Achievement Award

Nicolle Mason, Culinary Arts, Dansville CSD, C&R Foods Award

Karisa Romero, Culinary Arts, Warsaw CSD, Achievement Award

Demitrius Upright, Culinary Arts, Warsaw CSD, Culinary Arts Recognition Award

Alexandria Webster, Culinary Arts, Perry CSD, Bruce J. Lomnicki Memorial Scholarship

Logan Winnie, Culinary Arts, Letchworth CSD, Achievement Award

Logan Ziegenfuss, Culinary Arts, York CSD, Achievement Award

Christopher Flint, Diesel Mechanics, Warsaw CSD, Outstanding Craftsperson Award

Kyle Glosser, Diesel Mechanics, Warsaw CSD, Outstanding Student Award

-more-

Keven Haywood, Diesel Mechanics, Geneseo CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Daniel Kilner, Diesel Mechanics, Warsaw CSD, Achievement Award

Connor Purdy, Diesel Mechanics, Warsaw CSD, Honor Certificate

Augustus Swyers, Diesel Mechanics, Dansville CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Jacob Gibson, Health Careers Academy, Keshequa CSD, Citizenship Scholarship – Noyes Health Auxiliary

Leah Hodges, Health Careers Academy, York CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Natalia Muolo, Health Careers Academy, Perry CSD, Honor Certificate

Madeline Murray, Health Careers Academy, Academic Excellence Scholarship – Noyes Health Auxiliary

Chloe Sears, Health Careers Academy, Perry CSD, Clinical Excellence Scholarship – Noyes Health Auxiliary

Bethany Wadsworth, Health Careers Academy, Dansville CSD, Achievement Award

Angelita Clark, Health Dimension, Geneseo CSD, Dr. Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Briannon Fisher, Health Dimension, Warsaw CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Angela Young, Health Dimension, Warsaw CSD, Achievement Award

Mackensie Brown, Human Services, Dansville CSD, Children’s Literature Award, Outstanding Student Award, Leadership Award

Julia Calderon-Diaz, Human Services, Avon CSD, Achievement Award, Leadership Award

Kendall Covell, Human Services, Perry CSD, Human Services Career Award, Work Experience Award

Kyrstin Fierle, Human Services, Dansville CSD, Honor Certificate

Aiden Binns, Metal Trades, York CSD, Honor Certificate

Cole Carney, Metal Trades, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, American Legion Riders Memorial Scholarship

Caleb Hanggi, Metal Trades, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, American Welding Society Award for Most Improved Welder

Dylan Hopkins, Metal Trades, Perry CSD, Perry Area Chamber of Commerce Metal Trades Scholarship

Nathan LaFaye, Metal Trades, Dansville CSD, Outstanding Student Award, American Legion Riders Memorial Scholarship

Jace Menard, Metal Trades, Avon CSD, Outstanding Student Award

Trevor Offhaus, Metal Trades, Warsaw CSD, H. M. Olson Award

Nathan Smalt, Metal Trades, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, American Welding Society Award for Outstanding Welder

Matthew Stahl, Metal Trades, Livonia CSD, Honor Certificate

Colton Wentworth, Metal Trades, Dansville CSD, Glenn Buchinger Memorial Scholarship

Shane Crandall, Sports Science Academy, Dansville CDS, Diligence Award

Hannah Fairbrother, Sports Science Academy, Wayland-Cohocton CSD, Leadership Award

Malia Ras, Sports Science Academy, Keshequa CSD, Scholar Award