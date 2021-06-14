Tops Friendly Markets cuts ribbon on newly renovated store in Dansville

From News Reports

DANSVILLE — Tops Friendly Markets recently cut the ribbon on its 16th renovation since 2020 – its Dansville store located at 35 Franklin Plaza.

This store, which is a 50,700 sq. ft. store, is a $1.6 million renovation and is a part of the company’s $40-million-dollar capital improvement plan.

From updated exterior paint, enhanced façade and landscaping, to new interior décor, energy efficient equipment, and LED lighting, almost everything inside and outside of the store has been touched giving it a refreshed and modernized appearance.

Neil DePuy, store manager for this Tops location noted that “with all of our new amenities, our expanded signature floral, fresh made donuts and custom cakes, to an expanded array of gourmet cheeses and local beers, guests are sure to enjoy all of our enhanced offerings.”

From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll notice the expansion of Tops’ deli and carry out café areas offering more on-the-go menu items and affordable restaurant-style options. The newly remodeled bakery offers a wider selection of detailed custom cakes and confections for graduations, weddings and other special occasions as well as an expanded assortment of freshly baked breads, pastries, and fresh made donuts.

The produce area features a new fresh prep cut fruit and vegetable station. Tops partnership with over 200 local growers brings you fresh local produce straight from the farm to your table. As a supporter of product grown by New York State farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements which includes verification of safe food handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs, Tops prides itself on carefully selecting, inspecting, and ensuring your produce arrives at the peak of perfection.

Throughout the store, shoppers will also see an increase of antibiotic-free meat, plant based options, and sustainable seafood selections, along with a wider selection of certified organic and gluten-free offerings, nutritional supplements, home care, and pet products. In addition, Tops has expanded its beverage sections including those dedicated to waters, seltzers, and sparkling waters. Tops also took to heart the trend in local breweries by increasing its support and selection of local favorites like Three Heads, Rohrbach, and Keuka Brewing Co. When ordering online, shoppers can even get their favorite traditional and craft beers, hard ciders, and seltzers delivered right to their homes or campsites.

Tops said the remodeled Pharmacy has a new, safe and convenient waiting area, its in-store Citizens Bank, Floral Shop, Tops Fuel station right in the parking lot, and its Grocery Delivery service.

No celebration would be complete without extending gratitude to local organizations that work so hard every day to help those in need in our communities. The American Red Cross, which was founded 140 years ago right here in Dansville and five other local organizations will each receive $500 as part of Tops Neighbors Helping Neighbors community giving program.

The Grand Re-Opening celebration week featured the chance to win some prizes the whole family can enjoy like $1,000 in Tops gift cards for food and fuel, a family four pass for horseback riding at Overland Morgan Horse Farm and dinner on us, or a family pass for six to Seabreeze Amusement Park.

Tops Markets, LLC is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and operates 157 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York.