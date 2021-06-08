Paving work on I-390 starting this month between Avon and Henrietta

From News Reports

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that work has begun on a project totaling $32.2 million to restore the riding conditions and enhance safety along a key stretch of interstate in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region: I-390 from Route 5 and 20 (Exit 10) in Avon to the Thruway (Exit 12) in Henrietta.

The corridor serves as a link between Monroe County and Livingston County.

"Building back better means continuing to invest in modernizing and strengthening our roads so that regional economies across the state will have the necessary infrastructure to stay competitive," Gov. Cuomo said. "The I-390 and I-490 corridors are critical to the Finger Lakes' transportation network and these resurfacing projects will make the roads safer and more reliable as economic activity across New York continues to pick up again."

The $32.2 million project along I-390 will provide a smoother riding surface for motorists between Route 5 and 20 in Avon (Livingston County) and I-90 in Henrietta (Monroe County). Preliminary work began the week of May 17 with paving along the northbound lanes expected to begin in late June.

This work will require daily single-lane closures. Construction on the 10.5-mile stretch will include an overlay of the existing concrete pavement with asphalt to improve rideability and prevent further pavement deterioration. Most of the construction along the southbound lanes is expected to take place in 2022.

"I-490 and I-390 are key roadways that connect residents to all that the Finger Lakes Region has to offer and their upkeep is imperative to the vitality of our communities," Congressman Joe Morelle said. "I am grateful to the Department of Transportation for their continued commitment to the safety of all New Yorkers and for making this critical investment that will enhance the quality of life for residents, improve conditions for travelers, and uplift our regional economy."

The I-390 project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. NYSDOT is working to minimize impacts to traffic during construction, though the traveling public should expect minor delays during paving operations and build additional travel time into their schedules.

"It is critical that the state continue to make investments in infrastructure repair and improvement," State Senator Patrick Gallivan said. "These projects will help maintain the safety and reliability of our roads for both residents and visitors and will support our local economy. I look forward to the completion of these projects and will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure funding is in place for similar projects throughout our region."

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.