4-H Teen Council donates blankets to Foster Care Program

Five members of Livingston County 4-H Teen Council donated 24 fleece tie blankets to the Livingston County Foster Care Program.

Teen Council members chose the community service project last fall at the suggestion of 4-H member Molly Milliken.

“I chose this project because I really enjoy making these types of blankets and I know that a lot of kids enter foster care with very little,” she said. “I also figured that if there was some way we could help kids in what is probably one of the hardest moments of their lives - we should at least try!”

4-H Educator Renee Hopkins said, “Teen Council members are often encouraged to create community service projects that are meaningful to them. By observing the needs in their environment, and making a plan to help, they not only give back to the community, but learn and practice a great deal of leadership in the process.”

The donation also included children’s books from the Livonia Public Library. Teen Council members contacted library staff to see if they would be willing to donate some of the children’s books typically reserved for their used book sale.

The group, which gathered in March to put the blankets together, worked with Erin Fox from the Foster Care Program. She spoke with the 4-H members about the number of kids that come into the Foster Care Program and how a blanket and a book can be very comforting. She was thankful for the donation and noted that the blankets would be greatly appreciated by the kids.

