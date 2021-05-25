Noyes Health to build new mental health building in Avon that will open this fall

From News Reports

AVON — The need for better access to mental health care is more in demand than ever.

URMC | Noyes Health took a step toward meeting that demand Thursday as it closed on a parcel of land in Avon that will be home to a new mental health treatment building.

The $1,062,000 property will house eight patient treatment rooms, waiting area, and a group treatment room. There will also be an area outside where visitors and community members alike can enjoy the outdoors. The practice will be located in the James Steele Commerce Park in East Avon, just off exit 10 on Route 390.

Construction is slated to begin in June, and the building is expected to be completed in the fall of this year.

“Thanks to a $348,050 grant from New York State, and a matching $350,000 donation from Ann and Carl Myers, we are 2/3 to our goal,” said Lynn White, Director of the Foundation for Noyes Health. “We still have a considerable sum to raise before this project can become a reality.”

“I have good confidence that the people and businesses of Livingston County will join with Noyes in recognizing the vast need for improved access to mental health care and support this project that will positively impact the lives of thousands of our friends, family members, and neighbors,” said Michael Donegan, Senior Director of Operations at Noyes Health.

The building will be dedicated in memory of Elizabeth “Liz” S. (Griswold) Green, a beloved member of the Avon community. Green passed away unexpectedly in February of 2019. She was the social worker at the Avon Primary School, as well as the Livingston County Violence Prevention Trainer for over 18 years.

“Liz left a hole in the Avon community,” said Lynette Greene Director of UR Medicine | Noyes Mental Health and Wellness, who was also a colleague of Liz Green. “She lived her life to help others and genuinely cared about everyone she came across. We hope this building and the services we will provide will help carry on that legacy.”

In addition to the mental health building, there is also space on the lot for a second building, should the need arise.

“Once the building opens, there will be crisis walk-in appointments available,” said Dr. Robert Whelpley, Medical Director of UR Medicine | Noyes Mental Health and Wellness. “This is a service not offered elsewhere in our area and could be life-saving for people needing emergent mental health help.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on all our lives,” said Dr. J. Chad Teeters, President and Chief Executive officer of URMC | Noyes Health. “Public health actions like social distancing are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, they can make people feel isolated, lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. Livingston County needs access to mental health care to help get through this crisis now, and for years to come.”

MORE: Is a solar farm on the horizon in Dansville? Village gathers facts

MORE: Groundbreaking moment in Dansville: $8.2 million project upgrading athletic facilities

If you are interested in contributing to the Avon Mental Health Fund, you can donate online by visiting giveto.urmc.edu/noyes

Naming opportunities within the building are still available. For more information, contact Lynn White at 585-335-4323.