Livingston County raising awareness for suicide prevention

From News Reports

GENESEO — May is Mental Health Month and provides an opportunity to highlight local suicide prevention efforts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families, and communities. There are many factors that contribute to suicide. The goal of suicide prevention is to reduce factors that increase risk and increase factors that promote resilience.”

On May 15, as part of the Safety and Wellness Community Fair held at the Murray Hill Campus, the Livingston County Suicide Prevention Task Force was on hand to elevate awareness around suicide prevention and the resources available to County residents.

“We would like to thank our volunteers for being the voice of suicide prevention, supporting attempt survivors and supporting those who have lost loved ones to suicide,” stated Lynne Mignemi, Chairperson of the Livingston County Suicide Prevention Task Force. “Our goal is to help break the stigma surrounding mental health by encouraging folks to talk openly about the issues they face.”

To learn more about the Livingston County Suicide Prevention Task Force, visit and “like” its Facebook page.