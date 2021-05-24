Livingston County Emergency Medical Services receives multiple awards

From News Reports

GENESEO — The Monroe-Livingston Regional EMS (MLREMS) Council recently announced its 2020 awards, which showcase the special talents of local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers and their contributions to the improvement of prehospital care.

Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year Award: Robert Sparks.

According to Livingston County EMS Director, Karen Dewar, Robert Sparks has received the Monroe-Livingston Regional EMS Council award for Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year. This award is presented to an individual who displays dedication, responsibility, professional behavior, ingenuity, special skills and insight in the EMS environment.

Robert Sparks has worked as an Advanced Life Support Technician with Livingston County EMS since 2011 and is currently a Shift Supervisor with the agency. Livingston County EMS Medical Director Dr. Aaron Farney nominated Sparks for this award because “he is committed, passionate, knowledgeable, skilled, careful, and thoughtful. He is an outstanding clinical leader and is well respected amongst his peers. Rob always puts others before himself. Even during this deadly pandemic, his courageousness and sense of duty has not wavered. He is an example amongst his peers - that we in this profession are here to serve others, no matter where we encounter them, in a timely efficient manner and with a commitment to compassion and excellence.”

EMS Agency of the Year Award: Livingston County EMS. The Monroe-Livingston Regional EMS Council has also recognized Livingston County EMS with the EMS Agency of the Year award. This award is presented to an agency that strives for consistency in EMS excellence and exhibits exemplary performance when providing or supporting prehospital emergency medical care.

Dr. Farney also nominated Livingston County EMS for this award. Farney states, “In 2004, a county-wide municipal safety net EMS service was established by Livingston County. Today, Livingston County EMS serves as primary ALS for the majority of Livingston County, the primary transport ambulance agency for many towns, and continues to provide backup services for other local agencies. Livingston County also offers inter-facility, Specialty Care and Physician transport services from Noyes Memorial Hospital to other hospitals in the region.”

“In 2020, as the COVID pandemic set in, LCEMS visibly established themselves as a leader in the region,” Dr. Farney continues. “The county agency took point on PPE distribution to Livingston County police, fire, and EMS agencies. The agency transported COVID-19 samples, hosted daily briefings and weekly county-wide conference calls, offered medical support for county DOH COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and demonstrated leadership in the field as COVID cases surged, role modeling PPE. To this day, Livingston County EMS remains a unique model in our system as the only county-wide municipal service. This model of EMS service delivery has become known throughout NY State. Rural counties throughout the state as far away as the Adirondacks have turned to Livingston County for guidance and advice, seeking to establish a similar system. Being home to one of the leading models in rural EMS is something all of us in the Monroe-Livingston system can be proud of!”

To learn more about Livingston County EMS, call 585-243-7596.