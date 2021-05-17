Noyes Health makes the grade, receives ‘A’ for Value of Care

From News Reports

DANSVILLE — The report card is in, and Noyes Health received an ‘A’ grade for Value of Care from the Lown Institute.

Every 80 seconds, a hospital in the U.S. delivers a low-value test or procedure to an older adult, putting hundreds of thousands at risk of harm, according to a new analysis from the Lown Institute, a health care think tank.

The Institute of over 3,100 U.S. hospitals examines success at avoiding the use of tests and procedures that offer little to no clinical benefit.

The Institute finds that more than 1 million tests and procedures performed in hospitals on Medicare patients from 2016-2018 met established criteria for overuse. Among the 12 low-value services measured, hysterectomy for benign disease, the placement of coronary stents for stable heart disease, and diagnostic tests like head imaging for fainting were particularly widespread, with more than 90 percent of hospitals overusing these tests or procedures.

“We are proud to be given the top grade,” said Dr. J. Chad Teeters, President and CEO of Noyes Health. “Noyes prides itself on providing top-quality, state of the art care to the community.”

“High value care requires delivering timely care close to home and without unnecessary waste,” added Teeters. “Extra or unnecessary procedures prolong work-up, delay treatment, and in a time of high deductibles, costs patients money.”

Founded in 1973 by Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown, MD, developer of the defibrillator and cardioverter, the Lown Institute believes that a radically better system of health is possible and generates bold ideas towards that goal. The Lown Hospitals Index, a signature project of the Institute, is the first ranking to assess the social responsibility of U.S. hospitals by applying measures never used before like racial inclusivity, avoidance of overuse, and pay equity.

UR Medicine Noyes Health is a diverse and comprehensive nonprofit health care system serving all of Livingston County and parts of Steuben, Allegany and Ontario counties in New York. The system includes Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, Noyes Health Services and Urgent Care in Geneseo, Noyes Kidney and Dialysis Center in Geneseo, and Noyes Mental Health and Wellness Services in Dansville. Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital is a full-service, 67-bed community the only 24-hour Emergency Department in Livingston County, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. The hospital is located off Interstate 390, Exit 4.

For more information about UR Medicine Noyes Health, visit noyes.urmc.edu.