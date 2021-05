Harbor Freight Tools opening new location in Geneseo

From News Reports

GENESEO — Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Geneseo.

The new store will be located at 4349 Genesee Valley Plaza Road and is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Geneseo area. In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.

Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 23,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide. Forbes Magazine recently recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for Veterans as well as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail. In addition, DiversityJobs.com has named Harbor Freight one of their 2021 Top Employers, citing the company’s commitment to recruiting and hiring from all diversity groups.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Geneseo for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Geneseo area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Geneseo, NY.”

Harbor Freight Tools is a family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company. The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has 1,100 stores across the country, employing 23,000 associates.