'Footin’ It For Family' and a good cause in Cohocton: Over $45K raised for Cancer Center

COHOCTON — The 5th annual “Footin’ It For Family” 5K Run/Walk doesn’t officially get on the move until May 16, but the spring tradition in Cohocton is already on pace for a record turnout.

Over 150 runners and walkers have pre-registered for the event. With more signups expected right up to the morning of the 5K, the fifth annual event appears set to smash its previous attendance record of 136 set in 2019.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with registrations,” said Footin’ It For Family committee member Donna Fox. “We have at least 20 new sponsors from small businesses. It’s $100 and they get at least two registrations with that. They want to give back.”

The Footin’ It For Family 5K benefits the Ann and Carl Meyers Cancer Center in Dansville.

A group of family and friends organized the committee in 2012 to honor those affected by cancer. From 2012-2016 the group participated as a team in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Elmira, raising $15,500. In 2017, the committee decided to host its own 5K Run/Walk to benefit the community and keep the donations local.

The importance of the fundraiser has only grown in the ensuing years.

“This year we lost two family members from cancer and at least one from COVID. This year is really important to us,” said Fox. “Family inspired us to start it and we just rolled from there.”

The Ann and Carl Meyers Cancer Center in Dansville was a natural fit to utilize the donations. Before the center became a reality, patients across the region would have to travel to Rochester or further to seek treatment. Fox credited the support of Amy Pollard, who just retired from her position as Noyes Health CEO.

“She’s been a huge supporter of ours. I think she’s walking this year,” said Fox. “We want the center to be available for everyone in the area.”

The impact has been significant – the 5K has raised $45,500 so far with all the proceeds donated to the Ann and Carl Meyers Cancer Center.

“We are extremely proud to support an organization which has benefited so many families throughout our local communities,” states the committee.

This year might be the biggest yet as residents look to return to some sense of normalcy. The 2020 event was limited to 58 participants due to COVID-19. This year’s event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, with the start times of participants staggered to avoid a crowd. Tables for registration, raffles and food will also be spaced out.

New this year is a photo booth for family groups. Raffle tickets for associated basket raffles and a local handmade quilt raffle will be available at the event.

May 3 was the deadline to guarantee a t-shirt, but signups will be accepted all the way to the morning of the race Sunday, May 16. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk starts at 10 a.m.

Gene and Pat Drum Farms is hosting the event again at 11219 Dutch Hill Rd. in Cohocton, NY 14826. If following GPS, follow Route 415 to Cohocton, and take Davis Hollow to Dutch Hollow. Organizers say to avoid Fleishman Road, a seasonal and very rough road.

For more info contact Fox at 585-447-0969, Randy Hamilton at 585-315-1872, Jennifer Smyder at 585-738-3964, or visit www.footinitforfamily.com

“Volunteers are always welcome,” said Fox. “Hopefully this support will continue for many years to come.”

