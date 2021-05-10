Livingston County marks National Economic Development Week

From News Reports

GENESEO — Livingston County Economic Development is marking the one-year anniversary of the Grow Liv Co brand in conjunction with National Economic Development Week from May 9-15.

Economic Development Week celebrates the contributions of positive economic development and explains the role of the profession in the local community. In late 2019, Livingston County Economic Development set out to create and launch a long-term, sustainable brand. After months of market research, focus groups, and collaboration with branding experts, Grow Liv Co was unveiled. Grow Liv Co represents Livingston County Economic Development's dedication to growing and developing all aspects of life in Livingston County.

"We look forward to even brighter and more vibrant days ahead," says Bill Bacon, Director of Livingston County Economic Development in Livingston County, NY. "Grow Liv Co represents our continued commitment to investing in our county. Economic Development Week is the perfect time to celebrate our past accomplishments and look towards our future plans for growth."

Now in its sixth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.

Over the span of five years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events, and other activities. Cities, counties, and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events, and informational campaigns online and through social media. The United States Economic Development Administration has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years.

To learn more, visit Grow Liv Co online at growlivco.com. To learn more about Economic Development Week, visit IEDC online at iedconline.org/edw.