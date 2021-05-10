Livingston County donates chair swings to Autism Trail

From News Reports

GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors recently authorized the donation of two Adirondack chair swings to the Letchworth State Park Autism Nature Trail, established by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (NYSOPRHP) as a first-of-its-kind trail designed for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities.

The chair swings were constructed by the Livingston County Central Services Department.

“The Central Services staff members have been busy constructing Adirondack chair swings for placement at multiple locations around the Livingston County campuses, including Al Lorenz Park,” said Bill Mann, Deputy County Administrator. “We are happy to contribute two of these swings to the Autism Nature Trail for all to enjoy!”

To learn more about the Livingston County Central Services Department, call 585-243-7500.