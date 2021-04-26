Wayland Legion plans Pack 1021 Pinewood Derby to help local Cub Scouts

By Jasmine Willis

WAYLAND — For the first time the veterans, community, businesses, and Wayland-Cohocton Cub Scout Pack 1021 are coming together for a huge fundraising event.

Wayland-Cohocton Cub Scout Pack 1021 covers ages kindergartens to fifth graders and encompasses Wayland, Springwater, Perkinsville and Cohocton. For the first time they are collaborating with Wayland American Legion to pull Pinewood Derby races for veterans and community members too.

On May 22 starting at 11 a.m. the races begin with the scout-aged children 12 and under. The community and businesses are invited to race starting at 2 p.m. The veterans are invited to race starting at 5 p.m. There are $8 kits available to build a car including one block of wood, four wheels, four axle nails, and instructions at the legion. There is a workshop available to help with tools and paints for your car on April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wayland Little House.

All cars must be turned into the pack for official weigh in and check in on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayland Legion Famer’s Market or May 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wayland American Legion. These must be done in time to participate for the race on May 22.

A Chicken Barbecue hosted by Wayland-Cohocton Cub Scout Pack 1021 will be available for pick-up only May 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. These meals are $10 each and include chicken, rolls, salt potatoes, and green beans.

Any business or individual who would like to sponsor the race can get a free kit with a $100 donation.

“We are teaming up with the cub scouts to make this happen and help their cause,” Kevin Mark, Wayland Legion post commander, said. “Any business that would like to help sponsor this race and be part of it can race a car on that day. They can donate $100 to the cause and get a free kit. We will be having the Legions competing against one another for the veterans race too. This is the first time the veterans have teamed up to do this race.”

Alicia Gunther, Pack Committee Pinewood Derby chairperson, said there are about four active cub scouts at the moment. She is looking to shed some awareness on the scouts with this huge fundraising event.

“We want to invite the community and any children who have an interest in cub scouts to come out to this race,” she said. “We want them to know we are still here, and we are still active in the community. This is the first time we have had the race at the legion in a long time. We had it at the Cohocton Elementary School for a while. We are excited to invite the community and veterans to be a part of it for the first time.”

The racetrack will be set up inside the Legion on the day of the race. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

“We want to get more members interested in joining the cub scouts. We took a big hit due to COVID. We are still scouting. We are happy to have the Legion’s support,” Gunther said. “it is very important they turn in their cars on time to count for the race. We have the rules and instructions on how to make the cars and when to turn them in. We need them in before the day of the race.”

Gunther will be hosting the race with her family. Other parent volunteers will be handling the Chicken Barbecue on that day as well. All proceeds from this event go to Wayland-Cohocton Cub Scout Pack 1021. If anyone would like to join cub scouts, they can contact Gunther at pack1021wayco@gmail.com

For more information on the cub scouts visit http://www.scoutlander.com/publicsite/unithome.aspx?UID=12140

Wayland American Legion is holding multiple events this coming month. On May 1 there is a Kentucky Derby Watch Party at 5 p.m. The event comes with a dinner at $10 each. The dinner includes smoked turkey or smoked sausage, gizzards, shrimp, salt potatoes, green beans, and dessert.

On May 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Wayland Legion Farmer’s Market opens its second season. If you spend $20 at the market you will get a free lunch. The lunch includes a hamburger or hot dog with chips and a drink. Any interested farmers who want to be vendors this year can contact the Legion at 585-728-2230.